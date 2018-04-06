The best dessert spots in Singapore to indulge your cravings

From cakes and tarts, waffles and s’mores, to a 3-course omakase dessert menu – paired with sake.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos



SINGAPORE: You’ve scarfed down your char kway teow or that Peking duck, and now you could do with a little something sweet. You want dessert. And you won’t be happy till you’ve indulged your cravings.

But the hawker centre or restaurant you’re in isn’t quite up to the task when it comes to the stuff that make you smile with your eyes closed. What to do? Where to go?

These are the tried and true spots we turn to when we want dessert that always hits the sweet spot.

THE FABULOUS BAKER BOY

(Photo: Fabulous Baker Boy)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tucked away at the foot of Fort Canning Hill, this hidden gem has been serving dependably excellent cakes for over 10 years.

Former theatre performer Juwanda Hassim continues to make large, hearty American-style numbers like the lush Bitter Marmalade Cake layered with buttermilk sponge, lemony cream cheese frosting, and a lovely (if a little ironic) not-so-bitter marmalade.

His Diva Series of cakes is as divine as their namesakes: Think Ms Beyonce, inspired by Lemonade (of course) and comprising layers of lemon and yoghurt sponge filled with lemon emulsion, lemon frosting and finished with buttercream rosettes.

(Photo: Fabulous Baker Boy)

(Photo: Fabulous Baker Boy)

Aretha Franklin, meanwhile, is represented by a spiced pumpkin sponge filled with cream cheese and topped with crushed pretzels, cornflakes, spiced pecan bits and salted caramel.

On weekdays, the café closes at 6pm, so leave work a little earlier to snag your door stop-sized wedge of cake for around S$9 a slice. On weekends, it opens till 10pm, which makes it a great post-dinner place to slink over to for a satisfyingly sweet ending.

www.thefabulousbakerboy.com

THE DARK GALLERY

(Photo: The Dark Gallery)

As its name implies, this gilded wood-lined spaced located in the atrium of Millenia Walk is dedicated to all things dark chocolate.

There are tasting flights of ice creams made using various single origin chocolates of different percentages, rich lattes served with ice cubes made of frozen chocolate, and confections like frozen s’mores filled with dark chocolate ice cream.

(Photo: The Dark Gallery)

(Photo: The Dark Gallery)

Created by the folks behind Marble Slab Creamery, The Dark Gallery uses fabulous-quality dark chocolate from the likes of Valrhona and Cacao Barry. They also sell bars by Southeast-Asian small-batch chocolate makers like Singaporean company Fossa.

At between S$9 for a Frozen Chocolate Hazelnut Latte and S$15 for a Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Waffle with two scoops of ice cream, prices here are extremely reasonable.

https://thedarkgallery.com

FATCAT

(Photo: Fatcat)

When you get to this cool neighbourhood joint, you may find that you’ll have to make do with a couple of scoops of ice cream in a cone, to be unglamorously devoured outside the store. That’s because this slate-walled space fills up quickly with the young and young-at-heart who never fail to document their order of charcoal waffles topped with ice cream and a blanket of salted egg yolk sauce on Instagram.

The always-changing menu of plated desserts is another draw, with offerings like Reverse S’mores — a pillow of torched marshmallow filled with banana caramel sorbet on a cookie base — and an artfully deconstructed strawberry cheesecake.

(Photo: Fatcat)

(Photo: Fatcat)

These fine-dining, restaurant-worthy creations go for about S$15 a plate, which is relatively affordable, on top of the fact that you can schlep to the store in your comfiest T-shirt and shorts without risk of being rejected entry by a snooty maitre’d.

And if you do find that there’s no room in the café for you, there are worst things than sulking into your ice cream cone here — Fatcat makes delightfully unique and delicious flavours like White Peach Sangria, Butter Beer, and Watermelon Soju.

www.fatcat.sg

D’ZERTS CAFÉ & PATISSERIE STUDIO

(Photo: D’zerts Cafe & Patisserie Studio)

The acoustics are dismal and the furnishings simple, but there is plenty of space and the desserts are excellent.

This non-descript café hidden in the bowels of Simpang Bedok was established by former navy chef Lemuel Tay, who makes everything from French entremets to tangy lemon tarts and matcha mousse cakes. Do not let those distract you from the crisp, hearty waffles (be prepared to wait for them, though, as they are baked to order) and the more down-home offerings like brownies and Lemuel’s mum’s orange chiffon cake – all of which are comfortingly delicious.

(Photo: D’zerts Cafe & Patisserie Studio)

(Photo: D’zerts Cafe & Patisserie Studio)

They also go wonderfully with the selection of rich ice creams that he makes from scratch.

The best part: This café closes at 11pm, so there’s plenty of time to head down for your late-night fix.

www.facebook.com/DZerts

BAM!

(Photo: BAM!)

This popular restaurant is best known for head chef Pepe Moncayo’s uniquely delectable Spanish-Japanese cuisine. But there is much more to savour post-meal.

Bam!’s pastry chef Wendy Choo does an excellent three-course omakase dessert menu that features an ever-changing selection of elegant sweets, which might include a chestnut sponge served with chestnut paste, chestnut ice cream, quince jam and roasted rice puffs. For S$48++, you get three composed desserts and petit fours.

(Photo: BAM!)

(Photo: BAM!)

There’s also a sake pairing option which can be had for an additional S$35++.

www.bam.sg

TARTE BY CHERYL KOH

(Photo: Tarte by Cheryl Koh)

Until earlier this year, if you wanted to sit and savour a tarte by Cheryl Koh, you would have to do it in the dark confines of the wine bar next door. It wasn’t an unpleasant experience, but tarts this divine deserve a lovelier, light-filled salon in which guests can take tea and nibble on those delicate confections with their pinkie fingers up.

(Photo: Tarte by Cheryl Koh)

(Photo: Tarte by Cheryl Koh)

That’s exactly what it got when parent company Les Amis Group gave Tarte its own salon on the second floor of Shaw Centre last month. Now, guests can sit in well-lit comfort to enjoy the seasonal tarts in flavours like hojicha crème brulee, Corsican clementine curd, and Alphonso mango, all encased in a deliciously buttery and brittle sable pastry.

www.tarte.com.sg