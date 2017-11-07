Where to find your Hokkien mee fix

From Toa Payoh and Serangoon to East Coast and Old Airport Road. This is the good stuff.

SINGAPORE: Some say it came to be because its creator, a former Hokkien seaman, used to sell the dish at his stall along Rochor Road in the 1930s. Others say the dish was first concocted at a stall beside the 7th Storey Hotel near Rochor Road. Yet other accounts suggest the dish was sold in the 1880s by a Hokkien immigrant in the same area.

All of which explaining why Hokkien mee was once known as Rochor Mee. (Ask your parents, kids.)



Whatever its beginnings, little has changed. What’s not to love about wheat and rice noodles saturated with stock – typically made from pork bones, prawns, anchovies and, in some cases, dried oysters – that is ladled over the mix bit by bit, allowing maximum flavour to occupy every bite? Studded with prawns and squid, liberally accessorised with pork lard, and served with chilli and lime on the side.

We would go on, but our stomachs insist we get to it.

This isn’t the healthiest of foods, but it is indubitably delicious. Here are five glorious places to satisfy a Hokkien mee craving.

XIAO DI HOKKIEN MEE

The Hokkien mee here is strewn with a generous amount of fresh prawns, squid and slices of pork belly. (Photo: Mervin Chua)

Young hawker Terence Chee serves a lusciously wet version of Hokkien mee anchored by a deeply flavoured stock. The plate of tasty, slippery yellow and white noodles is strewn with a generous amount of fresh prawns, squid and slices of pork belly, which make all the difference to the dish.

Be prepared to wait at least 30 minutes for your plate during peak hours. Thankfully, Terence’s buzzer system means customers can sit and have a drink while they wait for their food.

Blk 153 Serangoon North Ave 1

GEYLANG LOR 29 FRIED HOKKIEN MEE

Geylang Lor 29 Fried Hokkien Mee is Often cited as the gold standard for Hokkien mee in Singapore. (Photos: Geylang Lor 29 & Bing Blokbergen-Leow)

Often cited as the gold standard for Hokkien mee in Singapore, this rendition is fried in a searing wok and tossed till the noodles are thickly slicked with lard and stock. One mark of a good Hokkien mee is the fact that the yellow noodles are fried till they lose their distinct alkaline flavour, which is exactly how it is done here.

The succulent noodles and seafood are contrasted by crispy bits of pork lard, while the opeh leaf (from the betel nut palm) it is wrapped in when you order it to go imparts its own warm fragrance.

369 East Coast Road

YONG HUAT

If you like pork lard and rich stock, then Yong Huat definitely ticks all the right boxes. (Photo: @aeranir Instagram)

This is old-school Hokkien mee that makes no apologies for its liberal use of lard and stock. Not only are the noodles incredibly delicious, but the accompanying sambal is just as stellar.

The proprietors have been selling Hokkien mee, char kway teow and fried mee sua from coffeeshops at the corner of Joo Chiat and East Coast Road since 1949, and regulars continue to patronise the stall, now tucked away in a mod hawker bar.

125 East Coast Road, Alibabar

COME DAILY FRIED HOKKIEN PRAWN MEE

The Hokkien mee here is fried with a rich and robust prawn stock that will make you want more. (Photo: Come Daily Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee Facebook)

This stall lives up to its name with its deliciously sloppy rendition, chock full of sliced pork and steeped in a robust prawn stock that one could indeed “come daily” for.

Just because you don’t see a queue in front of the stall doesn’t mean you don’t have to wait. A plate typically takes about 30 minutes to reach your table, but isn’t it nice that the good folks at the stall take the trouble to serve it to you?

Blk 127 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, #02-27

NAM SING HOKKIEN FRIED MEE

The smoky kick of wok hei (breath of the wok) and the light anchovy stock are what make the Hokkien mee here so popular. (Photo: Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee Facebook)

Run by four brothers, this always-busy stall serves a drier version of Hokkien mee flavoured by a light anchovy-kissed stock. What regulars love is the smoky kick of wok hei that imbues the dish.

If you must have sambal with your Hokkien mee, this is not the stall for you. In its place, you’ll get sliced red chillies in light soy sauce.

Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, #01-32