Singaporean designer Raffiey Nasir’s gown graced the Golden Globes red carpet

There were gowns aplenty at the red carpet during the Golden Globes awards ceremony held on Monday (Jan 7). And spotted among them was a creation by a Singaporean designer.

Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover was seen doing her interviews wearing a nude illusion gown with floral cutouts by Raffiey Nasir.

The request from the American TV personality for the special dress was accepted only a week before the date of the event, the 31-year-old designer told Berita Mediacorp.



“I am happy but at the same time, I had to do a lot of research on the design and fabric that can be used for Kit Hoover in red carpet. The dress took about two three days to produce. I am very grateful to my hard-working group members. In a very short time, we managed to send the dress to Los Angeles to dress her up,” said the designer, whose creations have also been worn by hip-hop artist Ashanti, Kimmy Gatewood of the Netflix show GLOW and social media influencer Tana Mongeau.

"I dun know what to say.. years of hardwork paid off when i get to see my dress on the hollywood redcarpet," he posted on Instagram.



If there’s one celebrity he’d really like to dress up, it’s Beyonce. "If given the opportunity, I want to work with Beyonce as she is one of the world's fashion icons and many of her life's journeys I can inspire in my design,” he said.

Raffiey is set to open a boutique at Concorde Hotel to mark his tenth year in the fashion business, and he will also be launching a bridal collection on Jan 20.