Live masterclasses, virtual food tours and more at this year’s Singapore Food Festival

This year’s festivities are taking place online over two weekends in August starting on Friday (Aug 21), but there’s no shortage of culinary adventures you can still embark on.

The Singapore Food Festival (SFF) is going virtual this year for the first time ever, but don’t worry, there’ll still be plenty of food-centric activities that will satisfy the foodie in you.

The festival is taking place across two weekends in August, starting from Friday (Aug 21) till Aug 23, and again from Aug 28 to Aug 30.

There will be virtual food tours, live masterclasses, chef collaborations, food bundles and limited edition food merchandise.

The annual celebration of local cuisine, now in its 27th edition, is themed “Rediscover the Foodie in You”, as part of the SingapoRediscovers campaign, which was recently launched to encourage locals to find a different side of Singapore through hidden gems.

More than 25 F&B partners have come on board for SFF 2020 to serve up gastronomic experiences for festivalgoers at home.

Here's what you can expect at this year’s festival.

LIVE MASTERCLASSES

Learn tips, tricks and secrets straight from the mouths of famous chefs from around the world during these free events.

There will be 18 specially curated masterclasses, including one from pastry chef Cheryl Koh of Tarte by Cheryl Koh, who will be presenting an eclair-making masterclass.

Chef Julien Royer of three Michelin-starred Odette will also be showing viewers how to put together the Promenade A Singapour salad, which was created to showcase farmed-in-Singapore greens.

Join a masterclass with Michelin star chef Dave Pynt and award-winning pastry chef Teresa Tan to find out how to make the famous doughnuts from Burnt Ends Bakery. (Photo: Singapore Food Festival)

You can even find out how to make the famous doughnuts from Burnt Ends Bakery through a class by Michelin star chef Dave Pynt and award-winning pastry chef Teresa Tan. Check out the Milo Dinosaur Doughnut, created specially for this event.



Want to learn the basics of cocktail making? Tune in to a class from Colin Chia and Charmaine Thio of Nutmeg & Clove, ranked one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars this year.

The classes are available via the Webex virtual platform. You can watch for free or even participate as some classes offer a chance for you to cook along by ordering ingredient boxes that will get delivered to your door.

FOOD BUNDLES

Just because the event has gone virtual doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the one thing that matters most during a food festival – eating.

Learn how to make the Damn Easy Hokkien Mee. (Photo: Singapore Food Festival)

Mobile marketplace Shopee will be hosting food bundles that will be available for delivery. These include dishes that Live Masterclass chefs and presenters will be demonstrating during their sessions.

One such dish is the Damn Easy Hokkien Mee from Chef Ming Tan who will be cooking from Singapore while Chef Margarita Fores will be joining in virtually from the Philippines.

You can also pick up a box of Burnt Ends Bakery's Milo Dinosaur Doughnut for S$24.

VIRTUAL FOOD TOURS

Join TV personality Chua Enlai, who will take you on a tour through the historical Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown precincts, as well as Katong and Joo Chiat. Hear the stories behind the popular food joints in the area and learn about the heritage food businesses and lesser-known food gems.

There are also limited slots for physical tours over the two weekends if you’d like to join in in person. Find the available slots here.

MERCHANDISE

If you associate the Singapore Food Festival with exciting collaborations and spins on local food, you won’t be disappointed as this year, there’s the Glico x Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice Pretz to look forward to.

If you recall, last year’s festival gave us kopi and kaya pretzel sticks from Ya Kun.

There’s also Cedele’s prawn otah cookies and Violet Oon’s signature Sambal Bajak and Goreng Chilli up for sale.

The Brewerkz Passion Gao Siew Dai. (Photo: Singapore Food Festival)

In the mood for something stronger? You can also get the SFF exclusive beer, Passion Gao Siew Dai, developed by local craft brewery, Brewerkz.

And if you prefer to express your love for food through items of clothing, you can spring for Uniqlo’s UTme! range which will feature eight exclusive limited-edition designs that pay tribute to Singapore’s hawker culture. The designs include laksa, kueh tutu and nasi lemak, all created by local illustrator Mandy Kew.

Said Ranita Sundra, Director of Retail and Dining at Singapore Tourism Board: "This year’s programming aims to bundle the joy of feasting with interactive and engaging experiences. We encourage everyone to support our chefs, bartenders and food personalities, while rediscovering the foodie in them through the exciting gastronomic activities we have planned."

The Singapore Food Festival 2020 runs from Friday (Aug 21) to Aug 23, and again next weekend from Aug 28 to Aug 30. Head to www.singaporefoodfestival.sg for the full list of activities.

