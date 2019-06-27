Singapore Food Festival returns with LiHO avocado kopi and Ya Kun Pocky 

The 26th edition will run from Jul 12 to 28, and delve into the stories and experiences that drive our singularly Singapore food obsession.

Avocado kopi, a vegan food crawl and the ultimate chilli crab ramen – these are some of the things food lovers can look forward to at the upcoming Singapore Food Festival (SFF).



The annual celebration of local cuisine is back for its 26th year with the theme “Savour Singapore in every bite”. The event is dedicated to local cuisine and talent, celebrating the country’s multicultural heritage.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty event partners have come together to offer myriad dining concept and gastronomic experiences during the celebration that will run from Jul 12 to 28.



The Food Festival’s two-day signature event, STREAT, will kick off from 5pm on Jul 12 at a new location at The Promontory @ Marina Bay. It will offer a range of traditional hawker fare and mod-sin interpretations of Singapore street food from 12 eateries.



Food highlights include duck rice bento from Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck and Kway Chap, chicken rice kueh pie tee from Salted & Hung, and an Impossible Burger and Fat Papas collaboration.



Diners will also be entertained by local music acts Charlie Lim and Glen Wee, and have the opportunity to attend workshops and masterclasses by local culinary talents.



Advertisement

Advertisement

LiHO Tea, 7-Eleven and Glico will be participating in this year’s SFF for the first time. Bubble tea lovers can pick up an avocado kopi from selected LiHO outlets, while Glico has come up with a limited edition Pocky x Ya Kun Kaya Toast & Kopi O.



The Singapore Vegan Food Crawl will take diners to Chinatown, Geylang Serai and Little India to discover the booming vegan street food culture, while the Singapore Tea Festival on Jul 19 will bring a curated line-up of artisanal teas, workshops and snack brands for the perfect teatime experience.



Festival-goers can also look forward to The Mem’s Servants from Jul 24 to 27, a unique five-course food and contemporary dance experience that’ll bring to life untold stories from the cooks and amahs (nannies) who served at black-and-white colonial houses.



Ranita Sundramoorthy, Director of Retail and Dining, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “With this year’s robust line-up of events, from private chef dinners and food tours around our heritage districts, to theatrical dining experiences – Singaporeans and visitors will be able to taste Singapore’s diverse flavours and experience our food obsession first-hand.”



She added: “In its 26th year, the Festival continues to be a highlight on the Singapore foodie calendar. SFF is a compelling testament to the richness and diversity of our food scene, further cementing our city-state’s reputation as a global culinary capital.”