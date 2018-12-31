Feted French pastry chef Yann Brys collaborates with Singapore patisserie

A Summer In Paris serves up 'haute' French sweets at Vivocity – some with a local twist.

What are you looking forward to in 2019? Perhaps a summer in Paris? Well, it's not quite the vacation you were hoping for but there is a pastry shop named A Summer In Paris at Vivocity.



Calling itself Singapore’s first French haute patisserie, A Summer in Paris is collaborating with feted pastry chef Yann Brys on a number of sweet creations.

Advertisement

Chef Yann Brys and his impossibly pretty Tourbillon Frui’The. (Photo: A Summer in Paris)

Brys is credited for creating the now-widely used technique of piping cream on a turntable, and was awarded the Meilleur Ouvrier de France – the Oscars of the French pastry world, if you will – in 2011.



His trademark whirl encircles the Tourbillon Frui’the, a soft almond sponge teacake topped with grapefruit marmalade, jasmine tea mousse and lychee cremeux.



(Photo: A Summer in Paris)

(Photo: A Summer in Paris)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brys also puts a local spin to his signature Pearl Ananas et Passion (pearl pineapple passion) creation with Pom Pom, a hyper-realistic Granny Smith apple teacake made from green apple cream.



Other creations include the tangy Choco Dough, a lip smacking dessert made from milk chocolate and milk jam with a hint of citrus.



A Summer In Paris is located at #01-13 Vivocity.

