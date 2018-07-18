50 Singapore eateries receive Michelin’s Bib Gourmand this year

The list includes 17 new entrants, while 28 of the recipients are found in hawker centres.

SINGAPORE: Michelin awarded the Bib Gourmand to 50 Singapore food establishments in 2018, a huge leap from the 38 that was given out last year.

The latest list includes 17 new establishments. Hawker food also came out tops, with 28 of the recipients found in hawker centres.

The Bib Gourmand award was established in 1997, and given to establishments selected by Michelin inspectors for their quality menu priced at no more than S$45.

Two popular restaurants have made it to the list: Muthu’s Curry at Little India, which is known for its fish head curry; and hipster fave The Coconut Club for its take on nasi lemak.

Other new entrants are: Chai Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, which is located at Bukit Merah View Food Centre and is known for its mutton soup; Eminent Frog Porridge and Seafood at Geylang Road Lorong 19; and Rolina Singapore Traditional Hainanese Curry Puffs at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre.

Two char kway teow establishments have also debuted on the list: Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow at Old Airport Road and Outram Park Fried Kway Teow at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre.

Incidentally the latter is right across another new recipient, Tai Wah Pork Noodle.

The full selection from this year’s Michelin Guide Singapore will be announced on Jul 25.

MICHELIN'S BIB GOURMAND 2018 FULL LIST

