50 Singapore eateries receive Michelin’s Bib Gourmand this year
The list includes 17 new entrants, while 28 of the recipients are found in hawker centres.
Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more dining stories and videos
SINGAPORE: Michelin awarded the Bib Gourmand to 50 Singapore food establishments in 2018, a huge leap from the 38 that was given out last year.
The latest list includes 17 new establishments. Hawker food also came out tops, with 28 of the recipients found in hawker centres.
The Bib Gourmand award was established in 1997, and given to establishments selected by Michelin inspectors for their quality menu priced at no more than S$45.
Two popular restaurants have made it to the list: Muthu’s Curry at Little India, which is known for its fish head curry; and hipster fave The Coconut Club for its take on nasi lemak.
Other new entrants are: Chai Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, which is located at Bukit Merah View Food Centre and is known for its mutton soup; Eminent Frog Porridge and Seafood at Geylang Road Lorong 19; and Rolina Singapore Traditional Hainanese Curry Puffs at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre.
Two char kway teow establishments have also debuted on the list: Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow at Old Airport Road and Outram Park Fried Kway Teow at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre.
Incidentally the latter is right across another new recipient, Tai Wah Pork Noodle.
The full selection from this year’s Michelin Guide Singapore will be announced on Jul 25.
***
MICHELIN'S BIB GOURMAND 2018 FULL LIST
- A Noodle Story
- Alliance Seafood
- Ah Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Food Centre)
- Balestier Road Hoover Rojak
- Bar-Roque Grill
- Bismillah Biryani
- Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (Bukit Merah View Food Centre)
- Chey Sua Carrot Cake
- Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre)
- Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa
- Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Geylang Road Lorong 19)
- Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa
- Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)
- Heng (Newton Food Centre)
- Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee
- Hong Kee Beef Noodle
- Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)
- Hoo Kee Bak Chang
- J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff
- Ka-Soh (Outram Park)
- Kok Sen Restaurant
- Lagnaa
- Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)
- Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (Chinatown Complex)
- Liao Fan Hawker Chan (78 Smith Street)
- Man Man (Tanjong Pagar)
- Muthu’s Curry (Little India)
- Na Na Homemade Curry (Bukit Merah)
- New Lucky Claypot Rice
- New Ubin Seafood (Bukit Batok)
- Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)
- Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff (Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre)
- Shi Hui Yuan (Queenstown)
- Shi Wei Da (Fengshan Market and Food Centre)
- Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation)
- Sin Huat Eating House
- Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (Holland Drive)
- Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
- Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)
- The Blue Ginger
- The Coconut Club
- Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)
- Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Food Centre)
- Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (ABC Brickworks Food Centre)
- Shirokane Tori-tama
- True Blue Cuisine
- Whole Earth
- Yhingthai Palace
- Zaffron Kitchen (East Coast)
- Zai Shun Curry Fish Head