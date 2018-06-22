For Singapore’s millennials, travelling is all about the food: Survey

According to a new Hotels.com survey, close to 90 per cent choose their holiday destination based on what they want to eat, with Tokyo topping the list of favourite places.

SINGAPORE: What do Singaporean millennials do when they’re travelling overseas? Apparently, they just eat, eat, eat – and take a lot of food photos.

According to a new survey by Hotels.com, 87 per cent of Singaporean millennials admitted that food is the biggest deciding factor when deciding where to go – and 78 per cent said they spend most of their time munching their way around a place rather than visiting tourist landmarks (60 per cent) or shopping (40 per cent).

The global Tasty Travels survey, which was conducted by One Poll in March, included 9,000 respondents across 29 countries, including 300 Singaporeans, aged between 18 and 35 years old.

Topping the list of favourite destinations among Singaporean millennials was Tokyo, followed by Seoul, Paris, London, New York, Taipei and Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Paris topped the overall global list. It was followed by Tokyo, Rome, London, New York, Barcelona and Madrid.

A third of Singaporean respondents surveyed said they preferred taking Instagram-worthy photos of their meals over photos with friends or selfies during holidays. (Photo: Unsplash/Eaters Collective)

But despite many of these places having quite a number of Michelin-starred restaurants, Singaporean millennials are actually looking at the other end of the spectrum when they eat – only 12 per cent prefer to check out fine-dining options and instead go for local street food (36 per cent).

On average, they also take around 157 photos during a weeklong holiday – a fifth of which are of food or F&B establishments. A third of the Singaporean respondents also admitted they preferred taking Instagram-worthy photos of their meals over photos with friends or selfies.

In fact, food figures so much that it’s what millennials remember most on their travels. A whopping 90 per cent said local food experiences are what stands out during holidays. Tourist attractions and shopping? Not so much, at 43 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

“Experiences are the new wealth and food provides one of life’s most pleasurable experiences, where there’s always something new to try when you travel. So, it’s understandable that younger generations of travellers are defining their holiday by what they can eat, how they eat it, and how good the ‘Grams’ will be while they’re away,” said Jessica Chuang, Hotels.com’s regional marketing director of greater China, Southeast Asia and India.