Free webinars and more at inaugural Singapore Parenting Festival from May 7

The virtual event, jointly organised by Mediacorp and theAsianparent, will examine how conceiving, going through pregnancy and raising children can be done in a post-pandemic world.

Parents, parents-to-be and couples planning to start a family, you’ll soon be able to get your hands on useful resources to help you navigate parenting issues in the new normal at the inaugural Singapore Parenting Festival.

This one-stop virtual parenting event takes place from May 7 to 23, offering webinars conducted by medical and childcare professionals, parenting resources, contests and shopping deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Webinar topics include pregnancy and childbirth, financial planning, post-natal confinement, breastfeeding, building children’s immunity and developing children’s social and communication skills.

The Singapore Parenting Festival is jointly organised by Mediacorp and theAsianparent and is set to examine how conceiving, going through pregnancy and raising children can be done in a post-pandemic normal.

The festival will also offer a rich collection of curated editorial content, advertorials and infographics on all things related to infants, toddlers and parents.

Said Roshni Mahtani Cheung, Founder and Group CEO of theAsianparent, “As a mother with a young child, I personally have experienced the struggles of working from home while balancing everything else. The Singapore Parenting Festival will serve as a curated platform to help parents like myself navigate the new normal, with essential knowhow from experts”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those looking for good deals can look forward to the final weekend of the festival where there’ll be a three-day sale on products ranging from diapers to toys. There’ll also be contests throughout the festival with attractive prizes up for grabs.

Said Parminder Singh, Mediacorp’s Chief Commercial and Digital Officer: “By combining the creative talents and reach of Mediacorp’s multiplatform network with the expertise of theAsianparent in the domain of parenting, we are confident that the Singapore Parenting Festival will deliver an enriching and enjoyable experience to consumers.”

Those who are keen to attend can view the full list of webinar topics and register their interest here.