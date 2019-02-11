Singaporeans can make use of New Zealand's eGate passport control from Feb 12

SINGAPORE: Singapore and New Zealand nationals will be able to make use of automated immigration facilities when travelling to each other's countries, Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Monday (Feb 11).

Eligible Singaporeans will be able to use New Zealand's eGate passport control facility from Tuesday when clearing immigration.

An automated way to get through passport control, eGates are available at Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown airports, according to the New Zealand customs service website.

Users have to be 12 years old and above and must have an ePassport. Similarly, holders of New Zealand passports aged six and above will be eligible to apply for Singapore's Frequent Traveller Programme (FTP).

Applicants from New Zealand must have a passport with more than six months' validity and have visited Singapore at least twice in the past two years.

Enrolment for the FTP is voluntary and free, said the ICA in its news release. The programme allows eligible travellers to clear immigration via automated clearance facilities, also known as the enhanced immigration automated clearance system.

Those interested can apply for the FTP at the enrolment centres located at Terminal 3 Changi Airport, the visitor services centre at the ICA Building, as well as at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

"The mutual extension of such automated immigration clearance facilities is part of the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership that both sides are establishing," said ICA. "It is expected to boost trade, business and tourism links between both countries."

In 2017, the two countries started negotiations for an "enhanced partnership", which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said will pave the way for the countries to broaden cooperation.