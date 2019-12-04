Shake Shack will be opening its 2nd Singapore outlet at Neil Road

The new outlet is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020, and there's no need to head to the east as the burger joint is setting up shop in the heart of the CBD.

Getting tired of having to travel all the way to the far east, by which we mean Changi, every single time you feel like wolfing down a Shake Shack burger and fries?

Good news – the popular burger joint that still boasts snaking queues at its Jewel outlet will be opening a second space in the first quarter of 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it will be right smack in the heart of the CBD.

Shake Shack's second outlet at Neil Road is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020. (Photo: Shake Shack Singapore)

Shake Shack’s second outlet will be on the first floor of a historical building at 89 Neil Road. The standalone building was built in 1924 and used to be the Eng Aun Tong factory where Tiger Balm was produced for close to 50 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first Shake Shack opened in Madison Square Park in New York in 2004 and the brand has since expanded to more than 200 locations, including 70 in international markets. Singapore’s first outlet opened in Jewel in April this year.



Shake Shack burger and fries. (Photo: Shake Shack Singapore)

The brand is working with local artists and purveyors for this second venture as part of its rich history of supporting the arts. As a start, the hoarding artwork is designed by Singaporean artist Sam Lo, or SKL0, who blends the brand’s icons with traditional Peranakan cultural patterns.

It'll be a while yet before you can join a queue for food at the location, but fans can already head there to snap a pic with the colourful design. Post your photo on Instagram with the hashtag #shackARTintown for a chance to win a collection of exclusive swag exclusive to the new outlet. Quick, before a queue starts for that, too.



Shake Shack’s second outlet will be at 89 Neil Road #01-01, Singapore 088849.

