Where to find your next-level coffee fix

Go beyond the usual long blacks and lattes – have you tried an Espresso Tonic or a cold Brew Coffee Lemonade?

SINGAPORE: It was the German philosopher Immanuel Kant who famously proclaimed, “Coffee! Coffee!”, putting anyone struggling out of bed while silencing a shrieking alarm clock on the same level as one of history’s great thinkers.

The wonderful thing about this inspiring beverage is that – apart from its invigorating effects – coffee’s rich, fragrant notes blend so well with other flavours and textures.

We are coffee purists six days of the week, but once in a while, we don’t mind shaking up our routine and trying something new – as long as it’s a well thought-out concoction, of course.

You already know where to go for your favourite fix but, on the off-chance that you’re a little bored with your usual long black or latte, here are five cafes that have experimented carefully with their signature brews to put out next-level coffee offerings on their menus.

1. ESPRESSO TONIC, S$8, FROM PUNCH

Punch's Espresso Tonic. (Photo: Instagram.com/punch.gram)

This tall glass of caffeine will put a little pep and fizz back into you on a hot day (which is pretty much every day here in Singapore). Punch’s Espresso Tonic contains two shots of espresso, topped up with ice-cold sparkling East Imperial tonic water.

32 North Canal Road. www.punch.sg



2. SLOW FASHIONED, $16, FROM LIBERTY COFFEE

Liberty Coffee's Slow Fashioned. (Photo: Instagram.com/libertycoffee)

At Liberty Coffee, newly reopened at Jalan Besar, you can indulge in a variety of coffee cocktails in the middle of the day.

Try their Slow Fashioned, a caffeinated classic Old Fashioned made with bourbon, sherry, slow drip coffee and chocolate bitters.

Other cafes offering coffee cocktails include The Lokal, which has an Espresso Martini; and Oriole Coffee + Bar, which has five different alcohol-coffee concoctions.

387 Jalan Besar.https://libertycoffee.sg

3. COCONUT COFFEE, $6, FROM FREE THE ROBOT

Free The Robot serves a Signature coconut coffee. (Photo: Instagram.com/freetherobot.sg)

Coconut coffee can be found in a few iterations at some local cafes, but Free The Robot’s Signature Coffee is possibly our favourite – a delicious blend of espresso, milk and cold-pressed coconut oil, which is popularly touted as an aid for boosting good cholesterol levels, fighting belly fat and improving memory and concentration.

118 Telok Ayer Street. www.facebook.com/Freetherobot

4. GINGER LATTE, $5.50, FROM PERCOLATE

Ginger lattes are available at Percolate. (Photo: Instagram.com/percolatecoffee)

This milky coffee is made with the addition of pure ginger extract. It’s served unsweetened so you can enjoy the heat of the ginger radiating through your chest and tummy.

136 Bedok North Avenue 3, #01-152.www.percolate.sg

5. COLD BREW COFFEE LEMONADE, $8 FROM THE COFFEE ACADEMICS

The Coffee Academics' Cold Brew Coffee Lemonade. (Photo: Facebook.com/TheCoffeeAcademicsSg)

Each month, The Coffee Academics serves up a new coffee concoction inspired by locations around the globe. This month, it’s a Cold Brew Coffee Lemonade in celebration of world coffee capital Seattle. The icy brew, combined with house-made lemonade, is delightfully light and refreshing.

If you miss this month’s Globally Inspired Coffee, don’t fret – judging by past months’ specials, such as February’s Bali-inspired coconut milk coffee and January’s Mexico-inspired Hot Chili Mocha, next month’s cuppa should be just as interesting.

Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-12; and Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road, #02-01/02.www.facebook.com/TheCoffeeAcademicsSg