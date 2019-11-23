Singapore’s A Land Imagined wins at Golden Horse Awards 2019

Director Yeo Siew Hua won for Best Original Screenplay at the 56th edition held on Nov 23 in Taipei. Another Singapore film, Wet Season, is also nominated. Stay tuned for updates.

The awards ceremony for the 56th edition was held on Saturday (Nov 23) at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

Written by director Yeo Siew Hua, the story about a detective investigating the disappearance of a migrant worker is also Singapore’s entry to the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature, formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film.

Singaporean writer and director Yeo Siew Hua, whose film 'A Land Imagined' is shedding light on a less well-known side of the city state -- the precarious existence of its migrant workers AFP/Philipp ALDRUP

The film has also won at other film festivals, most notably at last year's Locarno International Film Festival, bagging the Golden Leopard and Best Actress awards.

A Land Imagined was also nominated in three other categories, including Best Original Film Score, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Effects.

Meanwhile, another Singapore film, Wet Season by director Anthony Chen, was also up for six nominations including Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor (two) and Best Original Screenplay. The movie also opened the ongoing 30th Singapore International Film Festival on Thursday.

Widely known as the Mandarin-speaking world’s version of the Oscars, this year’s Golden Horse was mired in controversy. Last year, Taiwanese filmmaker Fu Yue made a pro-independence speech, which eventually led to a boycott by China. Only a handful of films from Hong Kong were also included this year.

The awards night is currently ongoing. Stay tuned for more updates.