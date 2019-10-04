Fancy a drink? Singapore has 6 entries in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2019 list

These include two new bars, Jigger & Pony at No 29 and The Old Man Singapore at No 38.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2019 list was released on Thursday (Oct 3) at the Roundhouse in London and Singapore leads Asia’s rankings with a total of six entries.

New York’s Dante tops the overall list this year, jumping eight places from last year, while No 2 is Connaught Bar in London’s Mayfair district. At No 3 is Floreria Atlantico in Buenos Aires, Argentina, up 11 places from last year.

The honour of The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Remy Martin, belongs to Singapore’s Atlas, which is at No 8.

Manhattan at the Regent Singapore is at No 11, falling from the No 3 spot last year.

Native, at No 12, was also named the winner of the Ketel One Sustainable Bar awards. The Amoy Street bar’s rooftop garden provides the majority of its ingredients, and it also runs extensive composting practices.

New local entries to the list this year are Jigger & Pony at No 29 and The Old Man Singapore at No 38. Rounding up Singapore's representation in the Top 50 is Operation Dagger at No 30, down seven spots.

Other Asian bars in the Top 50 are The Old Man in Hong Kong (No 9), High Five in Tokyo (No 18), Indulge Experimental Bistro in Taipei (No 21), The SG Club in Tokyo (No 24), Speak Low in Shanghai (No 35), Sober Company in Shanghai (No 45) and Coa in Hong Kong (No 49).

The awards were voted for by the World's 50 Best Bars Academy, made up of over 500 drinks industry experts, bartenders and cocktail specialists from around the world.

