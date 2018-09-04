Trainspotting's Irvine Welsh, humourist David Sedaris at this year's Singapore Writers Festival

The theme for this year is the Chinese character for “world”.

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: The 21st edition of the annual Singapore Writers Festival will return this November with the theme of “Jie”, the Chinese character for “world”.

Advertisement

This marks the third year that the festival’s theme is drawn from one of Singapore’s non-English official languages, with last year’s being the Tamil word “Aram”, meaning goodness; and the Malay word “Sayang”, meaning both “love” and “loss”, the year before.

Headlining this year’s event are acclaimed writers from all over the world, including American satirical humour writer David Sedaris, known for the New York Times bestsellers Me Talk Pretty One Day and Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim; Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh; Indian-American fiction writer Kiran Desai, the youngest female writer to win the Book Prize 2007; and American poet Cathy Song, winner of the 1982 Yale Series of Younger Poets Award.

In addition, the festival will continue to spotlight local writers including fiction writer Clarissa Goenawan, historian Wang Gungwu and comedy author Sebastian Sim.

It will also honour Chinese-language writer Yeng Pway Ngon, recipient of the 2003 Cultural Medallion for Literature and three-time Singapore Literature Prize winner, as Literary Pioneer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This year, we implore all writers, thinkers and audiences to reflect on what it means to be a citizen of the world, whilst considering our personal and geographical borders and other realms,” said Festival Director Yeow Kai Chai.

“The theme explores a sense of endless possibilities, a rich territory that we’ve woven in all our programming to inspire individuals with a multiplicity of viewpoints, experiences and perspectives to expand their pre-existing understanding of the world. In bringing communities together to explore what makes us different or what shared values unite us, we hope to spark literary conversations that truly transcend borders.”

Singapore Writers Festival runs from Nov 2 to 11 in the Civic District. For more information and ticketing details, visit singaporewritersfestival.com.