Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s latest film to premiere at Toronto festival

Wet Season, the follow-up from the award-winning Ilo Ilo filmmaker, is the only Asian entry in the festival’s Platform Competition.

Award-winning Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s second feature film, Wet Season, is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Chen, lead actress Yeo Yann Yann and producer Tan Si En will attend the premiere at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sep 8.

Chen’s latest movie will compete in the festival’s Platform Competition, named after Jia Zhangke’s film Platform. It’s the same section that launched the 2017 Oscar winner, Moonlight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Platform Competition will consist of 10 world premiere films this year, with Wet Season as the only Asian title in the list. The winner will receive the Platform Prize of C$20,000 (S$20,780) which will be decided by a jury. Last year’s prize went to Taiwan-based filmmaker Ho Wi-ding’s Cities Of Last Things.

Award-winning Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen. (Photo: Giraffe Pictures)

Wet Season will be released in Singapore in late November. Chen’s debut film, Ilo Ilo, earned numerous accolades, including the Golden Horse Award for Best Film and Best New Director.

The new movie takes place during the monsoon season in Singapore. It follows the plight of Chinese-language teacher Ling (played by Yeo), whose marriage and school life are falling apart because she is unable to bear a child. However, an unlikely friendship with a student (played by Ilo Ilo's Koh Jia Ler) changes her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TIFF will take place from Sep 5 to 15 and is the largest film festival in North America. It’s regarded as a launchpad for major awards seasons. Some of the films that have gone on to great success after the festival include: Slumdog Millionaire; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon; The King’s Speech and La La Land.