Singaporean photographer's day out with Captain Marvel's Brie Larson

Lifestyle

Singaporean photographer Rosemarie Yang got to follow the Oscar winner to Gardens By The Bay and the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple.

Brie Larson at Gardens By The Bay. (Photo: Rosemarie Yang) 
By Genevieve Sarah Loh @GenevieveLohCNA
(Updated: )

If the backdrops of these pictures of Brie Larson look familiar, that's because she had them taken when she was in Singapore. 

The 29-year-old actress, who plays Captain Marvel, put her position as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful character to good use in reality when she recently visited the little red dot to promote her film

Captain Marvel Brie Larson at Gardens By The Bay. (Photo: Rosemarie Yang) 
Brie Larson at Gardens By The Bay. (Photo: Rosemarie Yang) 
Brie Larson at Gardens By The Bay. (Photo: Rosemarie Yang) 

Larson had wanted a Singaporean female photographer to document her jaunts to Gardens By The Bay and the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple. Her objective? To give relatively unknown female photographers an opportunity to use her platform and build their portfolio.

The Singaporean photographer who took on the job was Rosemarie Yang of Challe Creatives. Larson had found Yang through Instagram and took to her minimalist and whimsical pictures.

View this post on Instagram

【 Flying Dragon 】

A post shared by @ rosemarieyang on

Singaporean photographer Rosemarie Yang of Challe Creatives taking photos of Brie Larson. (Photo: Disney) 
Brie Larson at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple. (Photo: Rosemarie Yang)
Brie Larson at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple. (Photo: Rosemarie Yang) 
Brie Larson at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple. (Photo: Rosemarie Yang)

Captain Marvel opens in Singapore on Mar 7. 

Source: CNA/bk

