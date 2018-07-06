Singer Chris Brown arrested on battery warrant in Florida

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. singer Chris Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, late on Thursday on a felony battery warrant, police said.

REUTERS: U.S. singer Chris Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, late on Thursday on a felony battery warrant, police said.

Brown, 29, whose previous legal troubles include assaulting singer Rihanna in 2009, was released after posting a US$2,000 bond, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Advertisement

Local media reports said Brown was arrested after a show on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon tour in West Palm Beach.

A police spokesman in Tampa, 170 miles (275 km) northwest of West Palm Beach, said that department had issued a warrant for Brown's arrest over an incident in April when he allegedly punched someone at a nightclub, but could not confirm that was why Brown was arrested on Thursday.

Lawyers for the singer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brown was scheduled to perform in Tampa on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday night's arrest was the latest legal woe for the singer. In 2016, he was arrested in Los Angeles after a woman said he had pointed a gun at her, although his lawyer said at the time no weapon had been found. Brown denied any wrongdoing.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in an incident that made headlines around the world when a photo of her bruised face was released.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Bill Trott)