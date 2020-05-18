Singapore’s circuit breaker singing idol? Check out SingForSG’s finalists

The online singing contest for a cause, which kicks off on Monday night (May 18), will feature entries from a couple of families and even a Switzerland-based Singaporean.

For some, the “circuit breaker” period has been the perfect opportunity to reveal some hidden talents. That’s certainly the case for the finalists of the online charity singing competition SingForSG.

The top 20 entries have been announced and these include contestants in their pre-teens, whole families, and even one Singaporean who’s currently based all the way in Switzerland.

Starting Monday evening (May 18) at 7.30pm, the finalists will be performing via live stream on Facebook over six episodes.

Over each episode, the contestants will be receiving live critiques from a panel of celebrity judges that includes Aisyah Aziz, Shigga Shay, Tosh Zhang, Don Richmond, Clement Chow, Dee Kosh, Fakkah Fuzz and duo Jack & Rai. The eventual winner will take home S$1,000 in cash.

While tuning in to the online shows, viewers can make donations on the show’s campaign page on Giving.sg, which is open from now till May 31.



SingForSG’s organisers hope to garner S$50,000 in donations for The Food Bank Singapore, which works with more than 360 charities to meet the food needs of 300,000 underprivileged people.

So who are these budding circuit breaker stars? They come from all over Singapore, with ages ranging from 10 to their 30s – and they’re all pretty inventive and quite talented.

Thirteen-year-old Bryan Ong from Sengkang, for instance, submitted a cover of Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again.





Meanwhile, Shafiq Haziq Suderman, a 27-year-old from Pasir Ris, went for a singing contest reliable: Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.

You’ve got a couple of family acts, including 29-year-old Nursakina with her husband and child from Whampoa, as well as 30-year-old Yvonne Tan and her two kids from Bukit Batok.

And coming all the way from Basel in Switzerland is 32-year-old Sheng Li who fittingly did a cover of Home – but the Michael Buble song, not Dick Lee’s.

The other finalists are: Filomena Litani and Thecla Viyoshi from Jurong West; Shermaine Saw from East Coast; Nurjannah Faiza from Yishun; Aishwarya and Ashwin Sajeevkumar from Sengkang; Tiffany Lum from Kovan; Yvonne and Ginny Ng from Boon Keng; Fairus Adam from Jurong West; Kavya Sundar; Aufa Diyana from Hougang; Azfar Hashim from Tampines; Abby Lai from Serangoon; Avelene Tan from Pasir Ris; Daanish Hambali from Lavender; Cecille Desucatan from Holland Road; and Sarvagnya Kailas from Pasir Ris.

You can catch the SingForSG performances starting tonight on its Facebook page here and make online donations here.