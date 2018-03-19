Malaysian pop icon Siti Nurhaliza gives birth to baby girl

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian singer and businesswoman Siti Nurhaliza on Monday (Mar 19) gave birth to a baby girl.



In a statement on Siti's Instagram account, her manager said that the baby, weighing 3.55kg, was delivered via caesarean section.



Her husband, businessman Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, expressed gratitude for the safe delivery: “What’s most important is that the delivery went well, and that both mother and child are healthy.”



The new parents said they chose Monday as the delivery date for their first child as it coincided with the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.



The couple added that they will announce their daughter’s name as well as share a picture of her in due course, and thanked their family, friends, colleagues, fans and the media for their support and well-wishes.



The 39-year-old pop diva first announced her pregnancy in October last year, and shared that she had sought treatment at a fertility centre:"I have waited 11 years for this. With singing, I can do it whenever I want. This (pregnancy) is my main focus at the moment and as such, I had to decline a few concerts and gigs that I was offered."



The Malaysian icon, who previously suffered a miscarriage in December 2015, added that she plans to share her fertility journey with other women who might be in the same boat.