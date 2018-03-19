Malaysian pop icon Siti Nurhaliza gives birth to baby girl

Lifestyle

Malaysian pop icon Siti Nurhaliza gives birth to baby girl

Siti Nurhaliza baby collage
The new parents said they chose Mar 19 as the delivery date for their first child as it coincided with the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. (Photos: Instagram/ctdk)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian singer and businesswoman Siti Nurhaliza on Monday (Mar 19) gave birth to a baby girl.

In a statement on Siti's Instagram account, her manager said that the baby, weighing 3.55kg, was delivered via caesarean section.

Her husband, businessman Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, expressed gratitude for the safe delivery: “What’s most important is that the delivery went well, and that both mother and child are healthy.”

Kenyataan Rasmi: Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza selamat melahirkan bayi perempuan di sebuah pusat perubatan di ibu kota, kira-kira jam 8.17 pagi. Beliau melahirkan bayi seberat 3.55 kilogram itu secara pembedahan. Siti dan bayi berada dalam keadaan baik dan buat masa ini hanya membenarkan kaum keluarga terdekat saja untuk melawat. Suami beliau, Dato’ Sri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa melahirkan rasa syukur kerana segalanya telah selamat. Apa yang penting bagi beliau adalah proses melahirkan berjalan dengan baik, isteri dan anaknya juga sihat. Siti dan suami juga ingin mengucapkan terima kasih di atas doa dan sokongan daripada ahli keluarga, rakan-rakan, peminat dan juga pihak media sejak dari awal kehamilan sehinggalah melahirkan. Pasangan ini memilih hari Isnin untuk kelahiran anak pertama mereka kerana bersamaan dengan hari kelahiran Nabi Muhammad (Rasulullah s.a.w) selain jatuh pada tarikh 1 Rejab. Buat masa ini Siti mahu diberi ruang untuk berehat dan menumpukan perhatian pada hari-hari awal bergelar ibu. Mengenai wajah dan nama anak, Siti dan Khalid meminta diberi sedikit masa sebelum mengumumkannya. -Rozi Abdul Razak Pengurus

A post shared by Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin (@ctdk) on

The new parents said they chose Monday as the delivery date for their first child as it coincided with the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The couple added that they will announce their daughter’s name as well as share a picture of her in due course, and thanked their family, friends, colleagues, fans and the media for their support and well-wishes.

The 39-year-old pop diva first announced her pregnancy in October last year, and shared that she had sought treatment at a fertility centre:"I have waited 11 years for this. With singing, I can do it whenever I want. This (pregnancy) is my main focus at the moment and as such, I had to decline a few concerts and gigs that I was offered."

The Malaysian icon, who previously suffered a miscarriage in December 2015, added that she plans to share her fertility journey with other women who might be in the same boat.

Source: CNA/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark