Siti Nurhaliza releases Hari Raya song with Taufik Batisah and Nissa Sabyan

The award-winning singer tells CNA Lifestyle that the first-of-its-kind song "was a collaboration between three countries, aimed at highlighting the beauty of Syawal”.

For Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Hari Raya is “hari kemenangan” (a day of victory).

“And we celebrate by embracing the spirit of family, visiting each other, and taking the time to show our appreciation towards each other,” she tells CNA Lifestyle.

Ikhlas, the special Hari Raya song Malaysia’s biggest star has been working on with Singapore’s Taufik Batisah and Indonesia’s Nissa Sabyan, encapsulates all that, and more.

“Ikhlas is a reminder for us to always be grateful for all our blessings, especially during this blessed month,” said the award-winning songstress. “I’m very excited for our fans to finally be able to listen to (the song).”

Composed by Omar K and Ikhwan Fatanna and inspired by the theme of togetherness, Ikhlas and its accompanying music video was released today (May 31) exclusively on Apple Music. It will be available on other platforms from June 7.

BRINGING TOGETHER THREE OF THE REGION'S BIGGEST STARS

Ikhlas, which translates to “Sincere” in English, is also the song that brought three of the region's biggest stars together for the first time.

For erstwhile Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah, it was “amazing to see three different voices and personalities connect together for this song.” He told CNA Lifestyle that although he has performed with Siti Nurhaliza on stage several time before, they have never recorded a song together.

“I am glad it finally happened,” he said.

He added: “Despite all of us coming from different countries and having different cultures, at the end of the day we’re all human, and have much more in common than we know.”

Nineteen-year-old Nissa Sabyan was simply “honoured be able to record together with Datuk Siti and Taufik”.

“At the same time, I did feel nervous because they are much more experienced. So I made sure I met their expectations,” she said, adding that she jumped at the opportunity to record the song because of the simple message it brings.

According to Taufik, the trio recorded the song separately as “all of us were holding different work schedules and it was tough to lock down a common slot”.

“The production of the song was left in the good hands of Omar K,” he shared. “It was a breeze to work with him as he is very open to ideas and suggestions”.

THE MUSIC VIDEO INVOLVED A HORSE AND A 'JEDI' ROBE

It was shooting the music video together that became the most unforgettable moment for the Singaporean singer-actor.

“All I can say is that it wasn't easy to try and look cool on screen when one’s wearing a ‘Jedi’ robe as thick as a blanket together with a turtleneck outdoors in sweltering KL weather,” he recalled. “I was perspiring like crazy! Luckily my makeup artiste improvised by sticking some cooling strips down my back and it certainly helped.”

Datuk Siti also recalled having a blast on the music video set.

“During the music video shoot, I got a chance to sing while sitting on a horse!” she said with laugh. “And of course, filming the music video with Nissa and Taufik was fun.”

So after a lifetime in the business, does legendary Datuk Siti still feel the weight of expectations in any new project she embarks on?

“I understand that my fans always expect and hope for me to come out with the best product that I can,” she shared. “So Instead of looking at it as a burden, I see it as a motivation to come out with something that’s fresh and different. I take a lot of factors into consideration when working on a project, and of course, those always include the opinion and acceptance of my fans.”