Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ALGIERS: On the usually sun-kissed sand dunes of the Sahara desert, a rare blanket of snow allowed Algerians the chance to try out some icy sliding.

A freak winter storm hit the area on Sunday morning (Jan 7), dumping up to 16 inches of snow at one point.

With temperatures touching 1°C, residents in the northern Algerian town of Ain Sefra enjoyed sliding down the small sections of dunes before the snow melted away.

It is the third time in nearly 40 years that the town, known as the gateway to the Sahara desert, has seen snowfall. In 2016, snow settled for around a day, and the town saw snowfall again last year.



While snow in the Sahara is rare, freezing conditions are not uncommon. Temperatures in Ain Sefra have seen record lows of -10°C in winter.

