USS Halloween Horror Nights: First look at the Stranger Things haunted house

It is like walking right into an episode of the hit TV series – including encountering the Demogorgon, as CNA Lifestyle discovers.

It’s official: Eleven, Will, Joyce – even fan favourite Barb – and the dreaded Demogorgon are coming. It’s time to “leggo your Eggo” and brave the Upside Down at The Stranger Things haunted house when Universal Studios Singapore’s (USS) Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) opens on Sep 27.

Netflix’s retro sci-fi horror smash hit series provided the inspiration for this collaboration, which saw the Singapore theme park partner the streaming service and the creators of the blockbuster series to bring to life iconic scenes from Season 1.



This is a first for USS’s annual haunted extravaganza, during which the park is filled with an assortment of pop-up haunted attractions that recreate both local and international horror icons in stunning, screaming detail.

Featuring a maze of the most number of thematic rooms to date at USS’ HHN, the Stranger Things haunted house is a meticulous re-creation of the TV series. It steers guests through 12 artfully recreated scenes and story lines, from the Byers’ living room complete with flashing Christmas lights and Hawkins Middle School, to the eerie Upside Down woods in all of its ominous floating spores and slime-covered glory. The attention to detail is uncanny.

(Photo: Genevieve Loh)

(Photo: Genevieve Loh)

According to USS' Halloween Horror Nights 8 creative producer Waheedah Osman, it was very important to “immerse every guest into the experience” upon entrance to the haunted house. "We wanted to pay homage to the series,” she told CNA Lifestyle. “You’re going to feel like you’re in an episode of the series, not just walking through a haunted house."

"For those who haven’t seen (Stranger Things), it’s going to make them want to watch it," said Del Wynegar, show director of USS' Halloween Horror Nights 8, "And then, when they are watching the series, they can go, ‘oh I was there and that’s what they did!'”.

The experience begins in the forest, and replicates the night when Will Byers goes missing. Guests will encounter his overturned bicycle – wheels still spinning and headlight blinking – and get the first brief Demogorgon glimpse.

The state of Will Byers's bicycle when he went missing.

It doesn't look too scary in Will Byers's bedroom. Or does it?

“Not to give away anything but we want to tease the Demogorgon,” said Wynegar. “We want to build up the suspense of seeing it like you do on the show, as you go winding through the different rooms.”



To ease the wait, which can be as long as two hours in the expected queues, the organisers will be screening 20-minute clips from the TV series. "This queue line entertainment will help pass the waiting time quicker, and also showcase the rooms which you’re going to go in," said Osman.

