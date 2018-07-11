Local sneaker brand launches sneakers designed by seven K-pop stars, including Girls’ Generation and EXO members

The shoes will launch in August on the Ysneakers online site.

SINGAPORE: Local sneaker brand Ysneakers is collaborating with seven K-pop stars, including members of Girls’ Generation and EXO, to launch a limited edition capsule collection of luxury sneakers.

Taeyeon, Sunny, Yuri and Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation and Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin of EXO (EXO-CBX) have each designed two pairs of sneakers – one low-top and one high-top – for the brand.

The range also comes with special, limited edition gifts: Customers who purchase a Girls’ Generation member’s design will receive an exclusive photo card of the artiste who created it, while those who purchase an EXO member’s design will get a photo reel of his behind-the-scenes design process. They will also receive an exclusive wooden shoe tree and a warranty card printed with the signature of the artiste.

EXO's Chen during the sneaker design process for Ysneakers. (Photo: Ysneakers)

1,000 pairs per design will be available globally for pre-order on Jul 25. Prices start from US$349 (S$475) for a pair of low-tops and US$419 for a pair of high-tops. The sneakers will launch officially on Aug 16 at the Ysneakers website.

Ysneakers is a recently launched online brand offering fully customisable, made-to-order sneakers.

The collaboration is a tie-up with Astell & Aspr, a digital lifestyle brand under Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment.