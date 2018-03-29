Sold-out crowds at the second helping of the Michelin Guide Street Food Festival

4,000 food fans are feasting on biryani, durian chendol, a mountain of uni and Heart Attack Fried Rice all weekend. It might inspire you to get tickets a little earlier next year if you're feeling a little left out.

SINGAPORE: What gets Singaporeans excited to traverse lands, cross oceans (or maybe just a modest body of water) and brave the crowds? Food. And so it goes with the return of the Michelin Guide Street Food Festival held at The Coliseum at Resorts World Sentosa from Mar 30 to Apr 1.

More than 4,000 tickets for six sessions were snapped up in the first week of the festival, which sees 15 F&B establishments cooking up a storm – 10 of which are new additions, including four Bib Gourmand awardees.

The chefs behind this year's MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

NEW AND NOTED

For a taste of what this year's new Bib Gourmand awardees have to offer, look for Man Man Unagi's signature Una-Don, Bismillah Biryani's fragrant Mutton Biryani, Blue Ginger’s wonderfully pungent Durian Chendol, and New Ubin Seafood's wok hei-infused Heart Attack Fried Rice.

Rounding up the rest of this year's festival newcomers are six affordable eateries that are listed in the 2017 edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore.



From left: Bismillah Biryani's Mutton Biryani, and Blue Ginger's Durian Chendol. (Photos: MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival 2018)

The other two newcomers to the festival are Zhong Guo La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Haig Road Putu Piring. (Photos: MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival 2018)

Zhong Guo La Mian Xiao Long Bao is serving up Szechuan Spicy Wantons, 168 CMY Satay has chicken and pork satay, and Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles is dishing out its famous Prawn Noodle Soup. There’s also Premium Kurobuta Char Siew from CHAR and a meltingly delicious sushi mound of tuna belly and sea urchin known as Mountain Toro Uni Meshi from Maguro-Donya.

You'll also want to save room for dessert from Traditional Haig Road Putu Piring.

From left: Maguro-Donya's Mountain Toro Uni Meshi and Wah Kee Prawn Noodles' Prawn Noodle Soup. (Photos: MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival 2018)

CHAR's signature Char Siew. (Photo: MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival 2018)

BACK FOR THE SECOND YEAR

Among the returning establishments at this year’s festival are the one-star Song of India and fellow one-star awardee Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle.

Also, keep an eye out for Bib Gourmand awardee A Noodle Story, which makes a comeback with its Singapore-style Ramen, and Michelin Guide-listed Keng Eng Kee Seafood returns with its addictive Salted Egg Yolk Fish Skin.

The three-star Joel Robuchon Restaurant, meanwhile, adds a little star power with its famous bread basket, along with new treats such as the beautiful Mango Dessert and Chocolate Tart to satisfy those sweet cravings.

From left: Song of India's Butter Chicken and Naan, and Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle's Soy Sauce Chicken. (Photos: MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival 2018)

From left: A Noodle Story's Singapore Style Ramen and Keng Eng Kee Seafood's Salted Egg Yolk Fish Skin. (Photos: MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival 2018)

Joel Robuchon Restaurant's baked treats. (Photo: MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival 2018)

Got your appetite going? It's not a lost cause if you couldn't score tickets to the festival. The long Good Friday weekend is here – perfect for tracking down these eats at their original locations. More information on the festival here.