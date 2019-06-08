Wrong target, dude: Someone tried to steal Arnold Schwarzenegger's bicycle

Ever wonder what would happen if you tried to steal the Terminator's ride? It seems one brave man attempted to find out.

Even the Terminator doesn’t get a break. Arnold Schwarzenegger had another run-in on Friday (Jun 7). This time, it was with a man who looked like he tried to steal Schwarzenegger’s custom bicycle.



The 71-year-old star was leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, Los Angeles, where he works out daily, when the incident happened, reported The Blast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In videos shot by bystanders, the star’s security was seen holding the alleged thief at bay with a taser, while Schwarzenegger picked up his bike and posed for photographs with fans, looking unfazed by the incident.



The Los Angeles Police Department told The Blast that it did not respond to any reports from Gold’s Gym, so it isn’t clear if any action was taken against the man.

Last month, the former governor of California was struck with a flying kick by a crazed fan in South Africa, while chatting with fans at a body-building and sports event in Johannesburg.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot," the actor wrote on Twitter, thanking fans for their concern.

"I only realised I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

A video of the incident posted by Schwarzenegger showed he was not felled by the kick.

