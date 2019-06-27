Descendants Of The Sun stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo to divorce

The Korean actor says he does not want to argue over who is to blame and wants the process to be wrapped up amicably.

Korean star couple, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, are headed for divorce. The actor released an official statement on Thursday (Jun 27) that was delivered by his lawyer, in which he said he has “begun the process of filing for divorce”.

He apologised “for delivering this unfortunate news to the many fans who love and care for me” but said that he did not want to point fingers over who was to blame for the end of the marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor continued: “Rather than denouncing one another and arguing over who is to blame, I hope that the divorce process can be wrapped up amicably.”

Song said it was difficult to discuss the details of his personal life and called for everyone’s understanding. He also said he would recover from his “current wounds” and would do his best to repay the fans with “great productions in the future”.

Song’s lawyer confirmed that the divorce was filed at the Seoul Family Court on Wednesday.

The high-profile couple got married in 2017 after they both starred in the mega-hit TV series Descendants Of The Sun in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Koreaboo, just one month ago, Song had said that his marriage had led him to become “more emotionally stable”. He said this during a press conference for his latest drama Arthdal Chronicles. “Nothing changed too drastically, but I do feel like I’ve become more emotionally stable as a result. I feel like all married people would understand this feeling.”

Song Hye Kyo was last seen in the romantic TV series Encounter with co-star Park Bo-gum.

