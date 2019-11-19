Coming to a KFC near you: Sour Cream & Onion Chicken, Bolognese Cheese Fries

The new menu items will hit participating stores on Wednesday (Nov 20), along with the return of the Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart.

Missed out on the KFC chicken skin snack that launched on Nov 11? Hang in there, there are a couple of new items hitting the menu again soon.

KFC Singapore is launching Sour Cream & Onion Chicken and Bolognese Cheese Fries on Wednesday (Nov 20) at participating outlets.

Hot & Spicy Chicken is coated with nacho chips for crunch before being fried then dusted with sour cream and onion sprinkle. Get one piece for S$3.60, or a meal with two pieces of chicken, regular whipped potato, regular coleslaw and a Sjora Mango Peach for S$8.95.

The KFC Bolognese Cheese Fries. (Photo: KFC Singapore)

For a hearty side, try the Bolognese Cheese Fries – crispy fries topped with a generous portion of minced chicken in tangy Bolognese sauce and a dollop of the KFC Signature Cheese Sauce.

Then wash it all down with a sweet treat – the KFC Chocolate Hazelnut Egg Tart is back by popular demand at participating outlets. It’s the fast food chain’s version of the Portuguese egg tart with a custard and chocolate filling.

KFC Sour Cream & Onion Chicken box. (Photo: KFC Singapore)

Fancy a holiday to go with your meal? Also starting on Wednesday, lucky diners stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to Paris, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Seoul, London or New York in a weekly lucky draw, or the grand prize of a pair of tickets to Finland or Iceland.

The Celebrate 2020 with KFC contest runs from Nov 20 to Dec 30. Customers can take part when they purchase the new KFC Sour Cream & Onion Chicken meals in stores or through KFC Delivery online orders. Get more information here.

