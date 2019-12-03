South Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead at home: Reports

SEOUL: Korean actor Cha In-ha, 27, was found dead at home on Tuesday (Dec 3), the latest in a string of celebrity deaths in South Korea.

The cause of his death is being investigated, South Korean media reported. Further details on the actor’s death have not been released.

Cha's agency Fantagio confirmed his death, saying in a statement that it was “devastated” and “filled with grief”, reported Soompi, an English website covering Korean pop culture.

South Korean actor Cha In-ha. (Photo: Instagram/chainha_715)

“We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news," Fantagio was cited as saying in a statement.

"We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In-ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe,” the statement read.

The agency asked that people refrain from spreading rumours out of respect for Cha's family.

“We earnestly ask for rumours to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully.”

The funeral will be a private event.

"We express deep mourning for his passing,” it added.

Cha, a member of Fantagio’s actor group SURPRISE U, debuted in 2017 in the short film You, Deep Inside of Me.

He later starred in various shows including web drama Miss Independent Jieun 2 and television show The Banker. His latest project, MBC’s drama Love With Flaws, premiered on Nov 27.

Cha’s death is another blow to the Korean entertainment industry in recent months following the deaths of K-pop stars Goo Hara and Sulli.

Sulli and Goo, close friends who had spoken out about cyber bullying, were found dead in their homes in October and November, respectively.

According to local media, they had both been subject to malicious comments online.

Their deaths sparked a debate on cyber bullying in South Korea, with calls for stronger punishments for cybercrimes and abusive online comments.