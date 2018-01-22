South Korean actor Jun Tae-soo dies

South Korean actor Jun Tae-soo died on Sunday (Jan 21) after battling depression, the Korea Herald reported.

Best known for his role in Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010), he is the younger brother of acclaimed actress Ha Ji-won who starred in popular period drama Empress Ki (2014).

“Jun passed away on Sunday at the age of 33. He was being treated for depression and had recently been in discussions for his next project as an actor, as his condition seemed to improve," read a statement from his agency Haewadal Entertainment, without revealing the cause of death.

He was "extremely passionate about acting and was a pure artist who was talented in other fields as well, such as art," the agency added. It also asked the media not to cover the private funeral.

Ha cancelled her upcoming engagements to be with her family, reports said.

Jun also starred in dramas including All My Love and The King’s Daughter, Soo Baek-hyang.



His death comes about a month after K-pop star Kim Jong-hyun committed suicide after battling depression.