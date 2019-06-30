South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon found dead in hotel room in apparent suicide

SEOUL: South Korean actress Jeon Mi-seon was found dead in a hotel in an apparent suicide on Saturday (Jun 29), South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Jeon, 48, had starred in popular television dramas such as The Moon Embracing The Sun and Love In The Moonlight.

She also acted in upcoming movie The King’s Letters, which will be released in July.

According to police, Jeon was found in a hotel room in Jeonju, 240km south of Seoul, at around noon. She apparently checked into the room alone.

Her manager then called the emergency hotline. No suicide note was found.

News outlet Korea Herald said the actress was in town for work and was supposed to stay for two days.

Police will conduct further investigations, Yonhap reported.

Several high-profile suicides and attempts have made headlines in South Korea in recent years.

In May, actress and singer Goo Hara was hospitalised following a suicide attempt. She was reportedly found by her manager in a smoke-filled room at her home in Seoul’s Cheongdam neighbourhood.

Fans mourned in 2017 after SHINee member Kim Jong-hyun died in an apparent suicide, after he was found unconscious in a rented apartment in the same neighbourhood.

Police found the 27-year-old singer after his sister called emergency responders, saying that she believed her brother was committing suicide. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

