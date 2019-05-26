Spice Girls kick off reunion concert in Dublin, but no one can hear what they're singing

The show at Dublin's Croke Park was plagued by poor sound, with many concertgoers left dissatisfied.

The Spice Girls’ reunion tee-off concert might have been a concert of epic proportions – if not for the sound system.

The seminal 90’s girl group – without member Victoria Beckham – began their revival tour at Dublin’s Croke Park on May 24, but many fans complained that the sound was so bad, they could not even make out which songs were being performed.

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at @SpiceGirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is that bad,” said Twitter user Sabrina Egerton.

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

Other concertgoers tweeted that people were leaving the venue due to the sound issue, and wondered if tickets, which cost upward of 100 euros, would be refunded.

Disgraceful! What's the point in picking a large venue if you haven't got the proper team to ensure the sound is right. Tut tut. — Sarah C McFadden (@SarahCMcFadden) May 24, 2019

@spicegirls currently sitting in croke park, was absolutely buzzing to see you lot but its very disappointing cos the sound is really bad! We cant hear a thing sitting up the top row, up the back, all we're getting is mumble, and for €110 a ticket, not good! — Claire Grant✨ (@clairegrant85) May 24, 2019

Wat the heck is with d sound at the spice girls ... cannot understand a word they are saying ! #SPICEWORLD2019 #crokepark — Louise Fenton (@LouiseFenton5) May 24, 2019

Too bad you can’t hear a thing. The sound is awful. Was perfect for Jess Glynn & is horrific now. Loads of people leaving. — Yvonne Rossiter (@msvonage) May 24, 2019

After the show, Mel B or Melanie Brown shared her regret about the problem over social media. “We will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better, pfft,” she said in an Instastory post.

The 13-stop tour marks the first time Spice Girls Brown, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm are performing together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. The Dublin show opened with Spice Up Your Life, accompanied by fireworks.

Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, said last year that she would not be part of the show, but sent well wishes to her former bandmates.