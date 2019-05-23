Check out the Spice Girls’ retro style stage for their reunion tour

The girl band knows what the fans really, really want – and apparently it's a throwback to the 90s.

Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, has revealed the grand retro stage that the band will be using for their tour, which starts on May 24.

The singer posted the photo on Instagram, showing a globe in the centre of the stage with a banner that says “Spice World”, which is the name of the tour, as well as their 1997 movie. There also appears to be large screens on the sides and a dazzling light show.

Bunton and three other bandmates – Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner – have reunited for the tour, which will see them perform 13 shows in Europe, starting in Dublin and ending in London.

Posh Spice Victoria Beckham will not be taking part due to other commitments.

The shows mark the first time the band has performed together since the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony and the first time they’ll perform without Beckham.

According to The Sun, there have been rumours of discord within the group, not helped by Mel B’s disclosure that she had a fling with Horner, aka Ginger Spice. Horner, however, said that the relationship between the band members is really good. “We’ve all been really positive, so it’s nice. It’s natural. I’m really happy, everyone’s happy.”