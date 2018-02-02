Spice Girls to reunite for US$14m each: Reports

LONDON: The Spice Girls will be back to spice up your life, reuniting to the tune of £10 million (US$14.3 million) each for new projects, British media reported on Thursday (Feb 1).



The girl band - made of up “Scary Spice” Mel B, “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton, “Sporty Spice” Mel C, “Ginger Spice” Geri Halliwell and "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham - went on indefinite hiatus in 2000 but they last performed together in December 2012 for the premiere of the Viva Forever! musical at the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre.



This time, the reunion is not likely to include a singing tour after Beckham agreed to the deal on the condition that she does not have to sing, said the Daily Mail.

The Sun reported that projects being considered include television projects in China, a new talent show, endorsement deals and a compilation album of their greatest hits.

Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell makes the v-sign while performing during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games. (Photo: AFP/Olivier Morin)

The quintet also made an appearance at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony, with their medley of Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life becoming the most tweeted moment of the entire Games with more than 116,000 tweets per minute.

The Sun credited Pop Idol mastermind Simon Fuller for making the long-awaited reunion happen. Fuller is believed to have persuaded Beckham that her vocals “will not be needed”.

Beckham, who has since made a name for herself as a fashion designer, was previously “adamant” that she would not participate in the reunion, said The Sun.

The British girl group’s debut single Wannabe (1996) topped the charts in 37 countries. The “girl power” idols are the best-selling female group of all time, with 85 million records sold worldwide.