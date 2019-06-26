Spider-Man: Far From Home picks up from Avengers: Endgame aftermath

The superhero leaves New York and heads to Europe on a school trip in the latest Marvel movie, which also looks at the concept of fake news.

Spider-Man leaves New York for Europe in Marvel's latest film about the web-slinging superhero, who once again has to fight off a new enemy.

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Far From Home sees protagonist Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, take on his superhero responsibilities again when Samuel L Jackson's super-spy Nick Fury, a regular Avengers character, asks him to step up against a new threat.

But Parker is reluctant as he heads off on a school trip to Europe, where he just wants to enjoy himself and share his feelings to love interest MJ, played by singer and actress Zendaya.

"We've taken Spider-Man outside of Queens and we put him on the world stage... we've taken him to London, Venice, Prague," Holland told Reuters.

"In this film he's trying to hang up the suit and not be Spider-Man for a while and take a break. And wherever he goes it seems that trouble follows so we've caught him in a vulnerable state and we get to see how he deals with that situation."

The film follows on from Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, the finale to a decade-long superhero series. Jackson said Fury was "definitely trying to regain control of his life and a modicum of control of the world" in this movie, which also looks at the concept of fake news and misrepresentation.

"We are living in a time where there is a lot of complication and people don't really know what's going on," Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays newcomer Quentin Beck, said.

The film also introduces a new twist on Spider-Man's early warning reflex, "Spidey Sense", where it is renamed the "Peter Tingle".

Spider-Man: Far from Home, which begins its worldwide cinema roll-out later this week, is Holland's second film in the leading role as the superhero. He also made appearances in several Avengers movies.

He follows in the footsteps of Andrew Garfield from The Amazing Spider-Man franchise and Tobey Maguire who played the superhero in three movies from 2002 to 2007.

(Reporting by Jayson Mansaray; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)