Can you spot the mistake in this Spider-Man poster? Samuel L Jackson did

The eagle-eyed actor called out the grievous error in an Instagram post with the hashtag "#headsgonroll".

Samuel L Jackson sure has an eye for detail. The actor who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spotted an error in one of the posters for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home and promptly pointed it out on social media.



"Uhhhhhhh, What in the actual f*** is going on here," Jackson wrote on Instagram with a picture of the two posters side by side.

He also added the hashtag #headsgonroll.

For the less observant among us, the two posters showed Jackson’s character wearing his signature eye patch over a different eye.

The correct version is the one on the right with the patch over Fury’s left eye. Fans had a field day commenting on Jackson’s post. One fan quipped: “A Multiverse where Goose got the other eye” while another said: “The L stands for left eye.”

Although the earlier comics alluded to him injuring his eye in battle, the recent Captain Marvel movie with Brie Larson exposed the truth: he was scratched by Goose the Cat.



Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently revealed in an interview with Graham Norton that this upcoming movie, which opens Jul 2, will deal with “the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark.”