SpongeBob SquarePants is going from Bikini Bottom to Our Tampines Hub this July

The first Nickelodeon SpongeBob PartyPants event will feature SpongeBob’s pineapple house, Plankton’s Chum Bucket and other landmarks from under the sea.

Join SpongeBob Squarepants for the first ever Nickelodeon SpongeBob PartyPants event at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) on Jul 27 and 28, in partnership with Singtel.

The Jul 27 event will only be open to Singtel subscribers while Jul 28 will be open to all.

Enjoy more than 10 exciting SpongeBob SquarePants moments and party game stations as Bikini Bottom comes to life to celebrate SpongeBob’s 20th anniversary.

Visit SpongeBob’s Pineapple House, Plankton’s Chum Bucket and Sandy’s Treedome; dance off at Conch Street with SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward; and join in the first-ever Bubble Party.

Free collectible The Krusty Krab take-out bags will be given out to guests who participate in the activities. Then round up the day with a screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water on Jul 28 at 7.30pm at OTH’s Festive Plaza.

Come dressed in your best yellow PartyPants and you might just win a prize. Early birds also stand to get a gift. Check out Nickelodeon’s Facebook page for more event details.

