New Channel 8 singing competition hopes to uncover next local Chinese music star

SPOP Sing! contestants will perform local Mandarin compositions and be mentored by Nathan Hartono, Joanna Dong and Boon Hui Lu. CNA Lifestyle reveals the judges and the grand prize.

SINGAPORE: Who will be the next big name in local Mandarin music? New reality competition show SPOP Sing! aims to find out.

The talent search, hosted by Lee Teng, Bonnie Loo and YES 933 DJ Gao Meigui, will kick off on May 21 with auditions held in schools and public venues. Contestants will enter egg-shaped karaoke capsules, designed to symbolise incubation and new beginnings, and perform a locally composed song of their choice.

Throughout their journey, finalists will be able to seek advice from international singing competition veterans Nathan Hartono, who finished second in Sing! China 2016; Joanna Dong, who placed third at Sing! China 2017 and YouTube singer Boon Hui Lu, who participated in Taiwan Hopestar.

The trio will give their suggestions on song choices, singing techniques and delivery. They will also join the contestants in performing the SPOP Sing! theme song and its music video.



Contestants will be judged by local Chinese music veterans Lee Si Song, who has composed songs for international stars including Jacky Cheung, Sandy Lam and Jam Hsiao; Billy Koh, the music company head honcho who discovered Kit Chan and JJ Lin; and singer and composer Jimmy Ye.

From 20 finalists, the top four will emerge and face off at the grand finals held at the Padang as part of a festival featuring local acts and musicians. The winner will be determined by audience votes. He or she will receive a cash prize of S$30,000 and go on to immediately perform their debut song, composed by a renowned local composer, bringing the grand finals to a close.

At the conclusion of the competition, an SPOP Sing! Original Soundtrack, comprised of all the songs performed by the top 20 contestants, will be available for streaming or downloading on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, KKBox, Deezer and local telcos’ digital music stores.

Catch SPOP Sing! at the following times:

Audition Highlights: June onwards on Toggle

Prelude: Aug 9 at 8.30pm on Channel 8 and Toggle

Quarter finals: Starting Sep 24, Mondays at 8pm on Channel 8 and Toggle

Semi finals: Oct 28 at 8pm on Channel 8 and Toggle

Grand final: Nov 4 Nov at 7pm, live from the Padang, on Channel 8 and Toggle