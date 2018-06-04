Singapore’s largest farmers’ market makes its debut on Jul 7

From sustainable agriculture to local urban farming, the inaugural Sprout event will feature over 50 specially curated exhibitors

SINGAPORE: Billing itself as the ultimate market for farm-to-table enthusiasts, Sprout will be bringing together Singapore’s local sustainable agriculture community to showcase their produce and products under one roof at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from July 7 to 8.

With over 50 specially curated local exhibitors, ranging from local farmers like Citizen Farm to specialty F&B like The Whole Kitchen and artisanal brands like Kew Organics & Sugar K Organic Peel Bar, this inaugural event aims to be Singapore’s largest farmers’ market.



Said Arun Madhok, chief executive officer of Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, who is organising the event: "Our aim is to raise awareness and shine the spotlight on urban agriculture and celebrate good sustainable food – a topic that many find close to their hearts but are unable to find a common place to learn and connect with other like-minded businesses or individuals."

The weekend festival is divided into six interactive zones with a variety of activities.

Visitors have the opportunity to purchase fresh food direct from local producers like Sustenir Agriculture and Quan Fa Organic Farm, or learn how to cook from renowned chefs at Sprout’s own cooking studios using local produce. There is also a section where green-thumbed participants can pick up essential farming tools to start growing their own food at home.

The only ticketed session will be Sprout & LEARN’s hands-on workshop on urban farming and sustainable food, where visitors can take away some tips and tricks for a green living.

“As a grower of 100-per-cent clean produce for the local community, Sustenir Agriculture is proud to be part of Sprout ... which gives us the perfect opportunity to connect with people looking for healthier, more sustainable fruit and vegetable options in Singapore,” said Jack Moy, general manager of Sustenir Agriculture.

In addition to the farmers’ market, Sustenir Agriculture is also partnering with Singaporean chef Violet Oon, who will be using fresh produce to create healthy and inspirational recipes in a live cooking demonstration.

Sprout is on from July 7 to 8, from 10am to 8pm at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 406. Admission is free for all. For more information, click on visitsprout.sg.