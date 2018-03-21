New stamps launched to commemorate Arab Street and Kampong Glam

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) on Wednesday (Mar 21) launched a new set of stamps to commemorate the historical sights of Arab Street and Kampong Glam.

The stamps are illustrated with past and present scenes of shophouses in Arab Street and the Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam.



"Amid Singapore’s rapid development, the areas around Arab Street and Kampong Glam form one of the nation’s major cultural enclaves, retaining a rich cultural heritage and strong ties to the Malay-Muslim community," SingPost said in a press release.



The stamps are available in two denominations: 1st Local and S$1.30. There is also a Pre-cancelled First Day Cover affixed with the complete set of stamps at S$4.70 each.

The new stamps are available for purchase at all post offices, the Philatelic Store @ GPO, the Singapore Philatelic Museum as well as on the SingPost website.