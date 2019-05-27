Stan Lee’s former business manager arrested for elder abuse and fraud

Stan Lee’s former business manager, Keya Morgan, has been arrested on charges of elder abuse and fraud, among others. According to the Associated Press, authorities said Morgan had sought to capitalise on Lee’s wealth and exert influence over him even though he had no authority to act on Lee’s behalf.

Morgan was arrested in Arizona on May 26 on an outstanding arrest warrant after being charged in Los Angeles earlier this month. He’s facing numerous felony charges including theft, embezzlement, forgery and fraud against an elder adult. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of elder abuse.

The comic book legend Lee was the co-creator of several popular characters, including Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Daredevil and the X-Men, and he also frequently appeared in cameos in Marvel movies. He was worth about US$80 million (S$110 million) when he died in November 2018 at the age of 95.

According to the police, Morgan had taken US$262,000 from autograph signings that Lee had done in May 2018, and he had also removed Lee from his home to a Beverly Hills condominium where authorities said “Morgan had more control” over the elderly man.

Lee’s daughter, JC Lee, had sought a restraining order against Morgan in 2018, claiming that he had tried to prevent Lee from seeing his family and friends, and was also trying to take control of Lee’s money and affairs. Lee was eventually removed from Morgan’s control in June 2018.

Morgan is currently being held in Arizona although he’s expected to be extradited to Los Angeles. Bail has been set at US$300,000. His lawyer said that Morgan had “never abused or taken advantage of Lee.”

