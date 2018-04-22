Desmond Tan and Pierre Png planned a Star Awards kiss

The two Best Actor nominees for When Duty Calls told CNA Lifestyle they wanted to kick their bromance up a level on live TV – but someone chickened out.

SINGAPORE: All in all, it was a pretty good Star Awards night for Desmond Tan, what with bagging his first Best Actor award for When Duty Calls – and on his first nomination in the category at that.

But what you didn’t know was that we were supposed to have been treated to some next-level bromance on live TV. Turns out, Tan and fellow When Duty Calls actor and fellow Best Actor nominee Pierre Png had a friendly bet about kissing each other if either of them won – except that someone chickened out.





“I chickened out and he chickened out. Because that’s going to bring us a lot of crazy news,” said Tan.

When CNA Lifestyle cornered Png, he admitted: “We kind of choreographed the whole thing. But I think Desmond was kind of really dumbstruck.”

