Star Awards 2018 fashion: The good, the bad and the what-the-heck-were-they-thinking
Zoe Tay reigned supreme, Joanna Dong depressed with ghost flowers, and Nathan Hartono wore a skirt.
SINGAPORE: It was a night of glamour, gorgeousness and effortless elegance. At least it was for Zoe Tay and Rebecca Lim.
Meanwhile, actress-turned-host Felicia Chin repurposed a shower curtain, singer Joanna Dong conjured up the ghosts of flowers past, and getai legend Liu Ling Ling wore glittered balls on her head.
The 24th edition of the Star Awards celebrated the best in the local Mandarin entertainment industry tonight (Apr 22) at the MES Theatre at Mediacorp Campus. And the stars arrived to impress and entertain, sometimes unintentionally.
CNA Lifestyle takes an irreverent, slightly rude, amusing look at the good, the bad and the what-the-heck-were-they-thinking.
