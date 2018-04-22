Star Awards 2018 fashion: The good, the bad and the what-the-heck-were-they-thinking

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: It was a night of glamour, gorgeousness and effortless elegance. At least it was for Zoe Tay and Rebecca Lim.

Meanwhile, actress-turned-host Felicia Chin repurposed a shower curtain, singer Joanna Dong conjured up the ghosts of flowers past, and getai legend Liu Ling Ling wore glittered balls on her head.

The 24th edition of the Star Awards celebrated the best in the local Mandarin entertainment industry tonight (Apr 22) at the MES Theatre at Mediacorp Campus. And the stars arrived to impress and entertain, sometimes unintentionally.



CNA Lifestyle takes an irreverent, slightly rude, amusing look at the good, the bad and the what-the-heck-were-they-thinking.

Joanne Peh is wearing three different fabrics. None of which are her colour. #SA2018SG #couturepickandmix pic.twitter.com/vYli1shPnc — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Run away, children. Lee Teng is a pimp. Selling drugs. In a disco. In the 70s. #SA2018SG #justsayno pic.twitter.com/Vq5GkhozqI — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Liu Ling Ling did not wash her hands after giving C-3PO a rectal examination. It is, however, a mystery as to whose glittered balls she’s wearing on her head. #SA2018SG #glitterballs pic.twitter.com/gBCF0pFUxC — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Marcus Chin is wearing an armoured bib. Great for when there’s an equal chance of spilling lor mee on your shirt and getting stabbed by knights. #SA2018SG #nippleguard pic.twitter.com/c0UoY1lRMT — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Joanna Dong is wearing what I presume to be the ghosts of murdered plants. #SA2018SG pic.twitter.com/pmhg1WWbda — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Wendy Xiao Ying is a stunning bride. Erm. If only this were a wedding. #SA2018SG pic.twitter.com/ELXnDflI2a — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Nathan Hartono is wearing a skirt. But he’s wearing pants underneath because he didn’t have time to shave his legs. #SA2018SG #Veet pic.twitter.com/mlDW27dwum — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Fun fact: Felicia Chin fell out of the shower this morning and liked how she looked all tangled up in the shower curtain. True story. Look, Kym Ng can’t believe it either. #SA2018SG pic.twitter.com/paQlyTFEfl — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





I don't know who these people are. But I'm guessing... some sort of vampire cult? #SA2018SG pic.twitter.com/hpMSsY8Q5O — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Boobs are a little too high, belt is a little too low. Sleeves are a little too long, dress is a little too short. But with a little practice, this Chen Liping drag impersonator should get it perfect in no time. #SA2018SG pic.twitter.com/Ah6Qt01Gpt — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Carrie Wong is a party in the front, while Sheila Sim is a party in the back. Put them together and you’ve got a… girl who’d really need a sweater. #SA2018SG pic.twitter.com/lehIStTfPL — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018









Best Dressed #2: Rebecca Lim, gorgeous in Elie Saab. pic.twitter.com/qhnlyHn9ai — Phin Wong (@PhinWongCNA) April 22, 2018





Catch up on Star Awards 2018 at Toggle.sg.

