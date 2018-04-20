A ‘red curtain’ entrance and fancy holograms as Star Awards 2018 kicks off tonight
NS50 drama When Duty Calls leads the nomination list with eight in six different categories.
Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos
SINGAPORE: As if gathering the best of local Mandarin entertainment under one roof for one night isn't enough of a spectacle, this year’s Star Awards is taking its star-studded celebrity showcase to a new level with a “floating” catwalk and some fancy holograms.
The 24th edition of the annual event celebrating the best in the local Mandarin entertainment industry will kick off tonight (Apr 22) at 7pm at the MES Theatre at Mediacorp Campus. The show runs until 10pm.
Among the new elements this year is a special holographic segment to open the show proper. It will feature all the past recipients of the All-Time Favorite Artistes Award.
Prior to the show, the 40 nominees for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes awards will be walking through a specially-constructed dome set up outside the venue before joining other celebrities at the “red curtain” entrance to MES Theatre.
The dome, which was made in Germany, utilises a unique “dome projection mapping” technology for a 360 visual experience, which will see the 40 nominees walking across a ‘floating’ catwalk.
Compared to previous editions, this year’s Star Awards opened nominations to non-Mediacorp artistes to recognise broader contributions to local television.
Leading the nominations list is military drama When Duty Calls, which commemorates 50 years of National Service, with eight nominations in six categories, including Best Drama Serial.
Watch the Star Awards 2018 tonight (Apr 22) from 7pm to 10pm, followed by Star Awards 2018 – Post Show Party at 10.30pm, on Mediacorp TV Channel 8 and Toggle. You can also catch the arrival of the artistes on Toggle from 4.30pm to 5.45pm.
***
STAR AWARDS 2018 NOMINEES
Best Drama Serial
- Have a Little Faith
- Mightiest Mother-in-Law
- My Friends from Afar
- When Duty Calls
- While We Are Young
Best Actor
- Desmond Tan – When Duty Calls
- Pierre Png – When Duty Calls
- Romeo Tan – Life Less Ordinary
- Shaun Chen – My Friends from Afar
- Zhang Zhenhuan – Home Truly
Best Actress
- Carrie Wong – My Friends from Afar
- Chen Liping – Mightiest Mother-in-Law
- Paige Chua – Mightiest Mother-in-Law
- Rebecca Lim – The Lead
- Zoe Tay – While We Are Young
Best Supporting Actor
- Brandon Wong – My Friends from Afar
- Chen Hanwei – The Lead
- Chen Shucheng – Home Truly
- Marcus Chin – Have a Little Faith
- Shane Pow – When Duty Calls
Best Supporting Actress
- Aileen Tan – Have a Little Faith
- Bonnie Loo – Mightiest Mother-in-Law
- Kym Ng – When Duty Calls
- Mei Xin – When Duty Calls
- Sheila Sim – 118 II
Best Variety Programme
- Ah Ma Can Cook
- I Love You Mum Challenge – A Gift for Mum
- Oh My Heroes!
- Take a Break!
- The Love97.2 Breakfast Quartet
Best Info-Ed Programme
- Fixer
- Going Miles, Spreading Smiles
- Little Maestros
- National Flavours
- Tuesday Report: #myconnectionsg
Best Newcomer Award
- Chantalle Ng – While We Are Young
- Hazelle Teo – Dear DJ
- He Yingying – 118 II
- Richie Koh – When Duty Calls
- Zong Zijie – While We Are Young
Best Evergreen Artiste Award
- Chen Shucheng
- Hong Huifang
- Marcus Chin
- Xiang Yun
- Zhu Houren
Best Programme Host
- Felicia Chin – Going Miles, Spreading Smiles
- Guo Liang – Voices
- Kym Ng – Ah Ma Can Cook
- Lee Teng – Fixer
- Quan Yifeng – Unique Lodging
Young Talent Award
- Damien Teo – The Lead
- Isabel Yamada – The Lead
- Tay Kay Zer Cruz – Home Truly
- Toh Xin Hui – My Friends From Afar
- Violet Raine Ong Yong Zhen – Mightiest Mother-in-Law
Best Theme Song
- Dear DJ – ‘Shi Ai Ah, Ha Li’ performed by The Freshman
- Dream Coder – ‘Wei Meng Xiang Shan Yao’ performed by Derrick Hoh
- Life Less Ordinary – ‘Xiao Ren Wu Xiang Qian Chong’ performed by the cast
- The Lead – ‘Chu Zhong’ performed by Tay Ping Hui
- When Duty Calls – ‘Yi Gang Ke Gang’ performed by Desmond Ng and Kenny Khoo