A ‘red curtain’ entrance and fancy holograms as Star Awards 2018 kicks off tonight

NS50 drama When Duty Calls leads the nomination list with eight in six different categories.

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: As if gathering the best of local Mandarin entertainment under one roof for one night isn't enough of a spectacle, this year’s Star Awards is taking its star-studded celebrity showcase to a new level with a “floating” catwalk and some fancy holograms.

The 24th edition of the annual event celebrating the best in the local Mandarin entertainment industry will kick off tonight (Apr 22) at 7pm at the MES Theatre at Mediacorp Campus. The show runs until 10pm.

Ian Fang and Rebecca Lim backstage at the Star Awards. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Among the new elements this year is a special holographic segment to open the show proper. It will feature all the past recipients of the All-Time Favorite Artistes Award.

Prior to the show, the 40 nominees for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes awards will be walking through a specially-constructed dome set up outside the venue before joining other celebrities at the “red curtain” entrance to MES Theatre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desmond Tan backstage at the Star Awards. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The dome, which was made in Germany, utilises a unique “dome projection mapping” technology for a 360 visual experience, which will see the 40 nominees walking across a ‘floating’ catwalk.

Compared to previous editions, this year’s Star Awards opened nominations to non-Mediacorp artistes to recognise broader contributions to local television.

Paige Chua backstage at the Star Awards. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Leading the nominations list is military drama When Duty Calls, which commemorates 50 years of National Service, with eight nominations in six categories, including Best Drama Serial.

Watch the Star Awards 2018 tonight (Apr 22) from 7pm to 10pm, followed by Star Awards 2018 – Post Show Party at 10.30pm, on Mediacorp TV Channel 8 and Toggle. You can also catch the arrival of the artistes on Toggle from 4.30pm to 5.45pm.

***

STAR AWARDS 2018 NOMINEES

Best Drama Serial

Have a Little Faith

Mightiest Mother-in-Law

My Friends from Afar

When Duty Calls

While We Are Young

Best Actor

Desmond Tan – When Duty Calls

Pierre Png – When Duty Calls

Romeo Tan – Life Less Ordinary

Shaun Chen – My Friends from Afar

Zhang Zhenhuan – Home Truly

Best Actress

Carrie Wong – My Friends from Afar

Chen Liping – Mightiest Mother-in-Law

Paige Chua – Mightiest Mother-in-Law

Rebecca Lim – The Lead

Zoe Tay – While We Are Young

Best Supporting Actor

Brandon Wong – My Friends from Afar

Chen Hanwei – The Lead

Chen Shucheng – Home Truly

Marcus Chin – Have a Little Faith

Shane Pow – When Duty Calls

Best Supporting Actress

Aileen Tan – Have a Little Faith

Bonnie Loo – Mightiest Mother-in-Law

Kym Ng – When Duty Calls

Mei Xin – When Duty Calls

Sheila Sim – 118 II

Best Variety Programme

Ah Ma Can Cook

I Love You Mum Challenge – A Gift for Mum

Oh My Heroes!

Take a Break!

The Love97.2 Breakfast Quartet

Best Info-Ed Programme

Fixer

Going Miles, Spreading Smiles

Little Maestros

National Flavours

Tuesday Report: #myconnectionsg

Best Newcomer Award

Chantalle Ng – While We Are Young

Hazelle Teo – Dear DJ

He Yingying – 118 II

Richie Koh – When Duty Calls

Zong Zijie – While We Are Young

Best Evergreen Artiste Award

Chen Shucheng

Hong Huifang

Marcus Chin

Xiang Yun

Zhu Houren

Best Programme Host

Felicia Chin – Going Miles, Spreading Smiles

Guo Liang – Voices

Kym Ng – Ah Ma Can Cook

Lee Teng – Fixer

Quan Yifeng – Unique Lodging

Young Talent Award

Damien Teo – The Lead

Isabel Yamada – The Lead

Tay Kay Zer Cruz – Home Truly

Toh Xin Hui – My Friends From Afar

Violet Raine Ong Yong Zhen – Mightiest Mother-in-Law

Best Theme Song