Who'll win at the Star Awards 2018? The nominees sound off on each other

CNA Lifestyle gets Kym Ng, Chen Hanwei, Romeo Tan and Paige Chua to gaze into their crystal balls and predict Sunday's big winners. Just not in their own categories.

SINGAPORE: The annual Star Awards ceremony isn’t just an opportunity to gawk at what the stars are wearing – it’s also a brutal playoff in which only one winner can emerge in each category.

On Sunday night (Apr 22), trophies for the best actors working in Mandarin television will be given out. The playing field this year is pretty level, which means competition will be intense.

At the end of the night, after the cameras stop rolling, some people will be going home with trophies, and some will be going home to stand motionless under the shower.

Ahead of the final moments of truth, we asked four nominees in the acting categories to tell us who they think will be doing victory laps around the carpark.

Pierre Png in When Duty Calls. (Photo: Channel 8)

BEST ACTOR NOMINEES

Desmond Tan – When Duty Calls

Pierre Png – When Duty Calls

Romeo Tan – Life Less Ordinary

Shaun Chen – My Friends from Afar

Zhang Zhenhuan – Home Truly

Who will win?

Best Supporting Actress nominee Kym Ng says: “I would think Pierre has the highest chance, because he was doing something really different from what he usually does, and he did it very well. He was comical and fun in this role. Everybody was very impressed and surprised, including myself.”

Paige Chua in Mightiest Mother-In-Law. (Photo: Channel 8)

BEST ACTRESS NOMINEES

Carrie Wong – My Friends From Afar

Chen Liping – Mightiest Mother-in-Law

Paige Chua – Mightiest Mother-in-Law

Rebecca Lim – The Lead

Zoe Tay – While We Are Young

Who will win?

Best Supporting Actor nominee Chen Hanwei says: “Rebecca or Paige will win. I watched their performances. They did a great job and they were natural.”

Chen Shucheng in Home Truly. (Photo: Channel 8)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR NOMINEES

Brandon Wong – My Friends From Afar

Chen Hanwei – The Lead

Chen Shucheng – Home Truly

Marcus Chin – Have a Little Faith

Shane Pow – When Duty Calls

Who will win?

Best Actor nominee Romeo Tan says: “Chen Shucheng, because of his wealth of experience. Home Truly was a slow-paced drama and you needed to have a lot of life experience in order to bring out certain roles. I remember watching one of his scenes and it really caught my attention. He really made me believe in the character and feel for him.”

Kym Ng in When Duty Calls. (Photo: Channel 8)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS NOMINEES

Aileen Tan – Have A Little Faith

Bonnie Loo – Mightiest Mother-in-Law

Kym Ng – When Duty Calls

Mei Xin – When Duty Calls

Sheila Sim – 118 II

Who will win?

Best Actress nominee Paige Chua says: “Kym Ng. This was the first time I had watched such an emotive performance from her. She played a caring mum with a secret she had been hiding for years. And she had great comic timing in the non-emotional scenes.”

Catch Star Awards 2018 on Sunday (Apr 22) at 7pm, followed by Star Awards 2018 – Post Show Party at 10.30pm, on Mediacorp TV Channel 8 and Toggle. Exclusive pre-show and backstage interviews will also be streamed live on Toggle from 2pm, including the arrival of the artistes at 5pm.