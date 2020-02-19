Mediacorp postpones Star Awards 2020 over COVID-19 concerns

The 26th edition of the annual event, which was originally slated for Apr 26, will be pushed back to the second half of the year.

You’ll have to wait a bit longer for the annual gathering of the biggest names in Singapore’s Mandarin entertainment scene – this year’s Star Awards has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mediacorp said in a statement released on Wednesday (Feb 19).

The 2020 Star Awards was initially slated to be held on Apr 26.

“In view of the current COVID-19 situation, Mediacorp has decided to postpone Star Awards 2020 to the second half of this year, after much consideration. This is a precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of all artistes, crew and guests,” the statement said.

It added: “It is also so that we can focus on rallying ourselves behind the national effort of combatting COVID-19 during this period.”

While a new date has not been confirmed, Mediacorp said that details would be shared “in due course”.

Local celebrities expressed their support of the postponement. “Mediacorp would definitely put health and safety above everything else, which I 100 per cent believe is the right thing to do,” Sheila Sim told CNA Lifestyle. “The Star Awards is a day to celebrate and appreciate hard work. But every day should be a day to celebrate and appreciate health.”

“Postponement was probably a wise decision,” agreed Rebecca Lim. “It’s better to take a more precautionary measure since April is soon approaching. And when COVID-19 has been fought (won), I’m sure we will all celebrate in style and high spirits as with the rest of the world currently affected by it.”

Said Desmond Tan: “Changing from April to (the latter part of 2020) reminds me of the change of seasons, from Spring-Summer to Fall-Winter. Maybe it would bring some refreshing twist and surprises for attendees as well as audiences? Maybe some changes in the looks on the Red Carpet? As for the awards, as the old saying goes, when it's meant to be, it's meant to be.”



Fellow artiste Shaun Chen said: "I think it’s a good decision since the current situation means that people are anxious, and the government has asked people not to go to crowded places as there’s a higher risk of infection. Since the show is postponed to the second half of the year, it’s not a bad thing and I don’t think it affects us much."

He added: "I think people should play it safe, stay at home, maintain good hygiene and watch more of our TV shows!"



The popular awards show has been a staple of Singapore television for more than two decades, and this year will see the 26th incarnation of the event.

The 25th Star Awards in 2019 hit the top spot for most watched programme on Channel 8 and set a record rating of 16.9 per cent, with 1.3 million views on Toggle – now meWatch – as well.