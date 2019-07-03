Star Search 2019 contestants announced, with Chen Hanwei, Huang Biren and Christopher Lee as mentors

The 24 contestants, who were picked from 1,200 hopefuls, will undergo a training programme with the three celebrities, and the list will be whittled down to 12 finalists on November 3.

You've seen veteran Mediacorp artistes Chen Hanwei, Huang Biren and Christopher Lee in various television series. Soon, they'll be playing another role in real life: As mentors to the top 24 contestants of talent show Star Search 2019.



The mentorship was announced on Thursday (Jul 4) at Gillman Barracks, along with the unveiling of the budding talents. The 24 contestants were picked from 1,200 hopefuls from Singapore, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, UK and Macau at two auditions that took place in May at Ngee Ann Civic Plaza and Bugis+. Celebrities Quan Yi Fong, Dasmond Koh and Irene Ang also hit the streets scouting for talent.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24 contestants are:

Juin Teh, self employed Vanessa Ho, student Sunny Xu, student Gail Borjiet, full-time model Kiki Lim, student Ye Jia Yun, student Chang Hio Cheng, primary school teacher Sheryl Ang, full-time model Christy Mai, student Natasha Chandra, student Jernelle Oh, self employed Alyssa Peh, university graduate Chin Yi Yang, student Herman Keh, student and part-time model Kenneth Liew, student Teoh Ze Tong, assistant manager Zhai Si Ming, student Tan Hao Thian, student Tyler Ten, student and part-time model Zane Lim, student and part-time model Bryan Kok, student Jared Soh, student Lee Wenn Hon, university graduate Joel Low, theatre actor

The opportunity to play mentor to the 24 newcomers took the three veteran artistes down memory lane. Veteran actor and six-time Star Awards Best Actor winner, Chen Hanwei, recalled his own beginnings: “Just like how we took our first steps to pursue our dreams, I am sure with grit and hard work, they will unleash their potential to scale greater heights”.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Three-time Best Actress winner Huang Biren was honoured to show the newcomers the rope. “I am more than happy to be given this opportunity to help groom our next generation of stars”.



Christopher Lee is the third mentor to join the fold. The Best Actor winner at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Bell TV Awards 2014 said, “This is a meaningful assignment to me. I discovered my passion for acting through Star Search and it is an honour for me to contribute as a mentor to the young talents”.



The journey for the 24 contestants will begin with a training programme with their mentors, which will hone their rhythmic, articulation and acting abilities. The group will then be whittled down to 12 contestants vying for the Star Search 2019 champion at the Grand Final held on Nov 3.



Irene Lim, Mediacorp's chief customer officer, said, “Over the next few months, we invite audiences to journey with contestants across Mediacorp’s multiple platforms, and witness their transformation as they compete to be crowned as tomorrow’s stars."



Doreen Neo, the chief content officer of Mediacorp, commented: “With their wealth of expertise and experience, the mentors add dimensions to their learning, coaching them on acting, performing and acquiring the confidence to become public profiles. Beyond skills, our mentors are also a source of inspiration, optimism and vision for the wellspring of talent we have uncovered".



The Mandarin talent contest ran till 2010 when it took a hiatus for nine years before returning this year. Zoe Tay, the very first Star Search winner from 1988, was one of the judges at the audition at Ngee Ann Civic Plaza. Other notable winners included Chew Chor Meng (1990), Ivy Lee (1993), Jacelyn Tay and Ix Shen (1995); Felicia Chin (2003); Andie Chen (2007) and Jeffrey Xu (2010).

