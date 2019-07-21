Star Search Top 24 contestants hit up Funan Mall for their very first public meet and greet

Star Search A-list alumni Zoe Tay, Vivian Lai, Brandon Wong and Yao Wen Long were all on hand to cheer them on.

A bevy of budding stars from Mediacorp's 2019 Star Search programme descended upon Funan Mall today ( Jul 21) for their very first roadshow.

The 24 contestants, who were cheery-picked from 1,200 hopefuls across Singapore, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, UK and Macau, took to the stage to share more about themselves in a question-and-answer session.

Singapore’s beloved Ah Jie and inaugural Star Search winner Zoe Tay was also there to show support, along with other A-list Star Search alumni Vivian Lai, Brandon Wong and Yao Wen Long.



Star Search alumni Brandon Wong, Vivian Lai, Zoe Tay and Yao Wen Long were on stage to show their support for the Top 24 contestants (Photo: Mediacorp)

“I'm so excited because the audience is really who we are performing for. We've been training so hard in acting and language, and it's really to entertain them,” said contestant Vanessa Ho. “These are the people that will be watching us and supporting us”.

Today's roadshow is just the start of an exciting journey that will see these 24 contestants embark on a training programme with mentors Chen Hanwei, Huang Biren and Christopher Lee. As they continue to hone their rhythmic, articulation and acting abilities, the next round of competition will see the nunbers whittled down to 12 contestants vying for the Star Search 2019 champion at the Grand Final held on Nov 3.

Star Search 2019's Top 24 contestants on stage at Funan Mall. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The big winner will walk home with the top prize of an Audi Q2 car and a Mediacorp contract.

For contestant Joel Low, a competition like this is a “journey”.

“A journey for me to find myself and to present myself to the public,” he explained. “As an actor, you need to know who you are. Only then are you able to build yourself to be confident and to be yourself in front of people."

Star Search makes a highly anticipated return after a nine-year hiatus. The popular Mandarin talent contest ran from 1988 till 2010. Other notable winners aside from inaugural winner Tay (1988) include Chew Chor Meng (1990), Ivy Lee (1993), Jacelyn Tay and Ix Shen (1995); Felicia Chin (2003); Andie Chen (2007) and Jeffrey Xu (2010).

There will be a new Samsung Galaxy: Breakthrough Talent award up for grabs in this 2019 edition, courtesy of Samsung Electronics Singapore, which is the presenter of the talent search. “Star Search has a proven record as a star-making platform, where many of its alumni celebrities have gone on to carve their niches and achieve new heights for their careers, even beyond the local shores,” said Eugene Goh, Samsung Electronics Singapore president.