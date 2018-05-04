May the Fourth be with you and your Star Wars fashion

CNA Lifestyle looks at the more unusual Star Wars fashion collaborations that will get you prepared for the upcoming standalone Han Solo movie.

SINGAPORE: You don’t need Jedi mind tricks to know that today is International Star Wars Day. A Facebook feed full of Princess Leia memes will do. And now there are better ways to celebrate May the Fourth than just waving your light saber around in your room: You can wear your devotion to the Force.

The franchise is undoubtedly an industry unto itself, with branded merchandise that started with action figures, toys and kid-friendly apparel back in 1977 when the first Star Wars came out. But it has now expanded to everything from toiletries and make-up to designer wear accessories.

Mass fashion companies like Old Navy, Columbia Sportswear and Uniqlo, as well as cosmetics giant Cover Girl, are amongst the many brands that have signed licensing deals with Disney, which acquired production company Lucasfilm for US$4 billion (S$5.3 billion) back in 2012, to release Star Wars themed fashion merchandise.

And with Solo: A Star Wars story – the latest addition to the space opera franchise – opening in Singapore cinemas on May 24, it’s a perfect time to peruse the apparel bags and shoes that prove your fandom.

BATA



The Bata Tennis shoe includes tri-colored graphics of Darth Vader, R2-D2 and Stormtroopers. (Photo: www.bataheritage.com)

The brand that used to be synonymous with school shoes for Singapore kids launched the limited-edition Star Wars x Bata Heritage SS18 capsule collection today, featuring characters from the movie on the Bata Bullets and Bata Tennis shoes.

Discontinued in the mid-'70s until its relaunch in 2016, the Bata Bullets come in black or white high-top versions with a red or blue Star Wars rubber patch on the side.

The perennial favourite Bata Tennis shoe is covered with the more fan-friendly graphics of Darth Vader, R2-D2 and Stormtroopers.

The Star Wars x Bata Heritage SS18 capsule is available at a curated pop-up store at Ion Orchard, B4, from May 4 to 6, from 11am to 9pm, and at bataheritage.com.

IRREGULAR CHOICE



(Photo: Irregular Choice)

Nothing says I love Star Wars more than crazy heels in the shape and form of your favourite Star Wars characters. Well, lots of other things do, we guess. But shoes are pretty.

The Star Wars x Irregular Choice shoes are available at irregularchoice.com/disney/star-wars.

CRUMPLER

(Photo: Crumpler)

Crumpler used to be the cool school bag everyone wanted in the late '90s and early 2000s. With the brand's Star Wars collection, it’ll be the bag everyone wants to carry as adults in a state of arrested development.

Inspired by everyone's favourite duo, C-3PO and R2-D2, highlights include a black tote-pack with custom droid inner lining, created by Crumpler just for this limited-edition Star Wars Collection.

There's also the classic Chronicler messenger sling designed with fan favourite R2-D2 in mind, right down to its ash-gray and blue exterior and droid-lined interior.

Available at all Crumpler outlets from May 4, while stocks last.

UNDER ARMOUR

(Photo: Under Armour)

Perfect for fans who want to show off their Jedi bodies.

Available at underarmour.com.sg.

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR

(Photo: Columbia)

Columbia has recreated the hot looks of the icy planet Hoth with their Echo Base Collection. Dotted with references to The Empire Strikes Back, the Omni-Heat insulation promises to keep fans “warmer than a Tauntaun”.

They did, however, sell out immediately on the Columbia website. So there’s always www.ebay.com.

