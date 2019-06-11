Stars and friends remember the late Anton Yelchin in touching tribute

It’s been almost three years since actor Anton Yelchin died in a tragic accident. Friends of the Star Trek actor had discovered him on Jun 19, 2016 crushed against his security gate by his Jeep that appeared to have rolled down a hill.

Now, a biographical documentary of his life has been made and in the newly-released trailer, his family and friends, including actors he’d worked with, have come together to pay tribute to the late actor, who was 27 when he died.

Variety reported that Chris Pine, who acted alongside Yelchin in three Star Trek movies, gave a touching introduction to the trailer at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery where the actor is buried. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the film Love, Antosha was played before a screening of Star Trek to commemorate its 10th anniversary.

Pine said: “He was one of my dear friends and I felt like I was only getting a chance to know him better when he passed. The film is incredible and I think it’ll show you all different sides of the guy that I knew – this curious, fascinating, complex, strange little dude.”

The actor also referred to Yelchin as a little brother. “We saw him grow up and continue to get stranger, more curious – [about] music and literature and photography. You’ll see all that in here. Tons of letters that he wrote to his family who he was close with. And it’s so touching to see how much love there is between Viktor and Irina, his parents, and Anton.”

Proceeds from the special event went to the Anton Yelchin Foundation, which empowers and supports young people engaged in creative arts who face career challenges due to disease or disability.

The film title is a reference to the cards Yelchin used to write to his mother when he was young. “When he was little, every day, he would write cards. ‘Dear Mummy, I love you so very much. Love, Antosha,’” said his mother, in the trailer.

Nicholas Cage provided the voiceover for the film, which premieres in August, while several stars talked about what Yelchin meant to them. Kristen Stewart, whom Yelchin co-starred with in Fierce People, said: "I was so kinda baffled by how good he was. I wanted to be better, smarter, cooler, but couldn't even hang with him."

Bryce Dallas Howard, who acted alongside him in Terminator, also paid tribute: "Who he was as an artist was so far beyond acting cause he could do like everything.” Willem Dafoe, Simon Pegg and JJ Abrams also appear in the documentary, which Variety has called a “touching and moving portrait”.